Dodgers' Surprising Move: Claiming Ryan Fitzgerald Off Waivers (2026)

The Dodgers have made a strategic move by claiming infielder Ryan Fitzgerald off waivers from the Twins. This move comes as a result of a series of trades and roster adjustments. Fitzgerald, who is 32 years old and will turn 33 in June, is now set to make his major league debut. His journey to the big leagues includes years of hard work in independent ball and the minor leagues, culminating in a call-up to the Twins last year just before his 31st birthday. During his time with the Twins, Fitzgerald showed promise with a .196/.302/.457 batting line in 24 games, playing all four infield positions. He also demonstrated his speed, ranking in the 79th percentile of big leaguers in sprint speed.

The Dodgers, a powerhouse in baseball, have a strong infield lineup with veterans like Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, and Freddie Freeman. With Betts at shortstop, Muncy at third base, and Freeman at first base, the team has a solid foundation. However, the Dodgers are looking to add depth and versatility to their bench. Fitzgerald's ability to play multiple positions and his speed make him an attractive addition. He can provide occasional days off for the veterans, pinch-run in high-leverage situations, and offer depth in case of injuries.

Fitzgerald's options also give the Dodgers flexibility. With just 65 days of big league service time, he is still paid around the league minimum and is not yet eligible for arbitration. This means the team can stash him in the minors as a depth option, ensuring they have a player ready to step in when needed. The Dodgers' recent trades and roster moves highlight their strategic approach to building a strong and versatile team, and Fitzgerald's addition fits perfectly into this strategy.