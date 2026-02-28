Dodgers Sign Santiago Espinal to Minor League Deal (2026)

The Los Angeles Dodgers are making a strategic move by signing Santiago Espinal to a minor league deal, according to a report by Charlie Wright of MLBTraderRumors. This decision comes as a surprise to many, especially after the recent announcement that Tommy Edman will begin the season on the IL. But here's where it gets interesting... Espinal, a veteran infielder and client of Rimas Sports Agency, is already in big-league camp with the team. This move could be a strategic play to bolster the team's depth at second base, as manager Dave Roberts has mentioned Miguel Rojas, Alex Freeland, and Hyeseong Kim as potential candidates. However, Espinal's addition could spark debate among fans and experts alike. Some may argue that the team should focus on developing younger talent, while others might see Espinal's experience and versatility as a valuable asset. And this is the part most people miss... The Dodgers' decision to sign Espinal raises questions about the team's long-term strategy and the role of veteran players in the modern game. Will Espinal make the team? And if so, what impact will he have on the roster? The answers to these questions could shape the team's future, and we'll be watching closely to see how this unfolds. So, what do you think? Do you agree with the Dodgers' decision, or do you have a different perspective? Share your thoughts in the comments below!