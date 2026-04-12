Dodgers' Roki Sasaki's First Cactus League Start: A Mixed Bag (2026)

Dodgers' Roki Sasaki's Rocky Start: A Tale of Growth and Potential

In a thrilling Cactus League game, Roki Sasaki, the Dodgers' rising star, took center stage. However, his first start of the season was a mixed bag, leaving fans and experts alike with a rollercoaster of emotions.

Sasaki, with his electric fastball reaching 98.6 mph, aimed to build on his late-season success. But the Arizona Diamondbacks had other plans. Despite recording three strikeouts, Sasaki struggled with control, allowing three runs on just three hits and two walks. It was a tough outing, but the real story lies beneath the surface.

"There were some positive signs, but I've got work to do," Sasaki admitted through an interpreter. And he's right. The 24-year-old's performance showcased both his talent and the areas he needs to sharpen.

But here's where it gets interesting: Sasaki's struggles weren't all bad. They highlight his growth potential, a key focus for the Dodgers this season. Manager Dave Roberts believes in Sasaki's ability to develop and improve, and this game was a step in that journey.

"Roki is a young player with immense potential," Roberts said. "We expect great things from him, and he expects them from himself. But growth takes time, and we're here to support him every step of the way."

And this is the part most people miss: Sasaki's offseason work. He's been developing a third pitch, a "slider-cutter" hybrid, to add to his already impressive fastball-splitter mix. It's a sign of his dedication and the Dodgers' faith in his ability to adapt and evolve.

The game also saw the Cactus League debuts of River Ryan and Edwin Díaz, who both showed promise. Ryan pitched a solid third inning, and Díaz held his own in the fourth, keeping the Dodgers in the game.

So, while Sasaki's start might have been rocky, it's a story of growth, potential, and the Dodgers' commitment to developing their young talent. What do you think? Is Sasaki's potential enough to overcome these early struggles? Let us know in the comments!