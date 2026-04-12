Dodgers Re-Sign Evan Phillips: What This Means for the 2026 Season | MLB News (2026)

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a bold move, re-signing reliever Evan Phillips to a one-year contract worth $6.5 million. This decision comes with an intriguing twist, as the team also designated catcher Ben Rortvedt for assignment, creating space on the 40-man roster. Phillips, an Apex Baseball client, had previously undergone Tommy John surgery last May, which led to his non-tender status in November. However, the Dodgers are taking a chance on his recovery and potential impact.

The Rise of Evan Phillips: A Reliever's Redemption Story

Phillips' journey with the Dodgers began in 2021 when he was claimed off waivers from the Rays organization. While he showed promise down the stretch that year, it wasn't until 2022 that he truly shone. At the age of 27, Phillips dominated, pitching 63 innings with an incredible 1.14 ERA. He struck out an impressive 33% of batters and walked only 6.4%, showcasing a powerful four-seamer and sinker, both averaging over 96 mph. His performance earned him 19 holds that season, and by 2023, he had solidified his role as the team's closer.

In the following three seasons (2022-2024), Phillips established himself as a dominant late-inning reliever. He accumulated an impressive 2.21 ERA, recorded 44 saves, and secured 34 holds, blowing only nine saves. His strikeout rate was exceptional at 29.6%, and he maintained a low walk rate of 6.5%. Phillips' 2025 campaign started on a high note, with a strong 5 2/3 shutout innings and six strikeouts. However, an early-season injury led to Tommy John surgery in late May, sidelining him for an estimated 13 to 14 months.

But here's where it gets controversial...

Re-signing Phillips after his injury raises questions. Will he be able to regain his pre-injury form? Can he bounce back and continue his dominance? These are the challenges the Dodgers are willing to take on. It's a risky move, but one that could pay off handsomely if Phillips makes a full recovery.

And this is the part most people miss... The Dodgers' decision to designate Rortvedt for assignment opens up opportunities for other catchers on the roster. It's a strategic move to ensure depth and flexibility, especially with Phillips' uncertain timeline.

What do you think? Is the Dodgers' move a smart risk or a potential mistake? Share your thoughts in the comments and let's discuss the future of these players and the team's strategy!