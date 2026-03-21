Dodgers' Ohtani Preps for WBC: A Look at His Cactus League Games (2026)

The baseball world is buzzing with excitement as the legendary Shohei Ohtani, a two-way superstar, prepares for a thrilling journey. But here's the twist: he's about to juggle two prestigious commitments!

Ohtani, a key player for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is set to grace the Cactus League games before a significant departure. The 31-year-old sensation will soon leave the team to represent Japan in the prestigious World Baseball Classic (WBC).

On Saturday afternoon, fans witnessed Ohtani's magic as he led off as the designated hitter in the Dodgers' spring training opener against the Angels. Manager Dave Roberts revealed the plan for Ohtani to have two or three at-bats, depending on how he feels.

When quizzed about Ohtani's travel plans, Roberts played it cool, hinting at the uncertainty of the timing. The star player himself hasn't disclosed his departure date, leaving everyone curious about when he'll join Team Japan.

And this is where it gets intriguing: Ohtani is expected to pitch against live hitting on Sunday, showcasing his prowess on the mound. Roberts has high hopes for Ohtani's Cy Young Award prospects this season, a bold prediction indeed!

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Another player in the spotlight is the right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the reigning World Series MVP. Yamamoto will start on the mound for the Dodgers, aiming for two innings and approximately 35 pitches before joining the Japanese WBC squad.

Roberts shared his thoughts on Yamamoto's strategy, suggesting he'll focus on efficiency and striking out batters. Upon Yamamoto's return to the Dodgers, he will be eased back into action, starting with around four innings and 60 pitches.

The Dodgers are cautious about Yamamoto's workload after his incredible World Series performance, where he dominated with a 1.09 ERA in three wins against the Toronto Blue Jays. This caution is understandable, considering the historical significance of Yamamoto's achievement, shared only with the great Randy Johnson.

Roberts acknowledges the delicate balance between preparing for the season and managing player workloads, emphasizing trust in the players' self-awareness. But here's where it gets controversial—is it wise to push players to their limits in pursuit of success, or should a more cautious approach be taken?

As Ohtani and Yamamoto embark on their respective journeys, the baseball community eagerly awaits their performances, sparking debates about player management and the pursuit of greatness. What do you think? Is it a calculated risk or a recipe for potential burnout? Share your thoughts below!