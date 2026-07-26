The Los Angeles Dodgers, once hailed as an unstoppable force, are now facing some early challenges with their pitching staff as the 2026 season approaches. While Blake Snell's slow recovery is likely to keep him off the roster to start the season, the bullpen is a mixed bag of progress and setbacks. Brusdar Graterol, who underwent right shoulder surgery in November 2024, is still in a holding pattern, with his throwing not yet at the expected level. Brock Stewart, on the other hand, is making progress with his bullpen sessions, but is also unlikely to be ready for Opening Day. Despite these setbacks, the Dodgers are optimistic about their potential group of relief pitchers, including Edwin Díaz, who will solidify the closer role. The bullpen could also include Ben Casparius, Jack Dreyer, Will Klein, Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen, Alex Vesia, and Justin Wrobleski. Other candidates include Edgardo Henriquez, Landon Knack, Cole Irvin, and Ronan Kopp. While the Dodgers are expecting returns at some point this year, the future of their bullpen remains uncertain, and the team is taking a cautious approach to ensure the health and effectiveness of their pitchers.
Dodgers Bullpen 2026: Injuries, Updates, and Opening Day Roster Predictions (2026)
References
- https://www.si.com/mlb/dodgers/onsi/news/latest-dodgers-bullpen-updates-brusdar-graterol-brock-stewart-01kjgcx950q2
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