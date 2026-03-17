Dodgers' Andrew Friedman on Freddie Freeman's Future: From MVP Player to Front Office? (2026)

Andrew Friedman hints Freddie Freeman wants to stay close to Dodgers after retirement

Considering that Freddie Freeman spent 12 seasons in Atlanta and won an MVP award and a World Series with the Braves, it's hard to believe how well he's integrated himself within the culture of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Obviously two championships, a World Series MVP trophy, and four All-Star appearances have made that transition a little smoother. On a team full of larger-than-life stars, he can sometimes fade into the background, but he's every bit as important to this team's run of success as Shohei Ohtani or Mookie Betts.

Now 36 years old, he's got just two years left on the original seven-year contract he signed in Los Angeles. He's hardly slowed down —he hit 24 home runs and posted a 139 wRC+ last season — but the end is certainly closer than the beginning.

That's why retirement rumors have started to pop up here and there, even if Freeman is expected to finish out his contract. And, if president of baseball ops Andrew Friedman is to be believed, the first baseman will stick around with the organization long beyond his playing career.

Andrew Friedman suggests Freddie Freeman will have job in Dodgers' front office after retirement

Referring to Freeman's ... questionable attempts at doing the worm during the Dodgers' various championship celebrations, Friedman said on the Dodger Talk Podcast: “Setting aside my emotions of how much I disliked [the dance], I can’t wait to see him do it every week when he’s working with us after he’s done playing.”

Freeman is sometimes referred to as "another coach in the clubhouse," which could portend a future for him on the Dodgers' major-league staff. It's possible that he could even be tabbed as the heir-apparent to Dave Roberts, whenever the skipper decides to hang 'em up.

It's also a possibility that Freeman could take a role within the front office, working alongside Friedman as the Dodgers navigate whatever new baseball world takes shape after the December 2026 collective bargaining agreement negotiations. A student of the game and one of the masters of applying analytics to his practice, the future Hall of Famer surely has a good eye for scouting talent. Perhaps he'll follow in Miguel Rojas' expected footsteps and join the player development staff.

Whatever path he chooses, it sounds like the Dodgers will do everything in their power to keep Freeman around after his retirement. For now, the legend will focus his efforts on helping LA become the first MLB team to three-peat since the 1998-2000 New York Yankees.