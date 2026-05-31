Do Insects Feel Pain? New Research on Crickets and Pain Perception (2026)

Insects, it seems, are not just mindless creatures but may possess a level of consciousness and the ability to feel pain. A recent study on crickets has revealed that they exhibit behaviors indicative of pain, much like a dog nursing its paw. This finding challenges our understanding of insect intelligence and raises important ethical questions about their treatment in farming and research.

The research, published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society, involved applying a heated soldering iron to the crickets' antennae. The crickets responded by grooming and tending to the affected antenna, a behavior that suggests they were experiencing discomfort. This response is similar to how we would recognize pain in our pets, yet we often overlook the sentience of insects.

The study's lead researcher, Associate Professor Thomas White, emphasizes that insects are not mere machines but possess rich capabilities for learning and decision-making. He highlights the importance of considering the well-being of insects, especially those used in large numbers for food, feed, and research. The implications of this research extend beyond crickets, as it prompts us to reconsider our interactions with all insects.

The New York Declaration on Animal Consciousness, signed by numerous scientists and philosophers, acknowledges the potential for conscious experiences in insects. This declaration, along with growing awareness in animal welfare laws, suggests that insects may soon be recognized as sentient beings. Associate Professor Kate Umbers from Western Sydney University supports this idea, citing the evolutionary connection between insects and crustaceans.

Umbers also points out the human tendency to underestimate insects due to their differences. However, she argues that insects are capable of remarkable feats, such as the bogong moths' ability to navigate over hundreds of kilometers. This study and the broader scientific discourse on insect consciousness encourage us to embrace empathy and reconsider our approach to insect welfare, urging us to move beyond the notion of insects as mere pests and instead view them as complex living beings deserving of our respect and consideration.