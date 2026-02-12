Djokovic vs Sinner Highlights: Epic 5-Set Battle at Australian Open 2024 Semi-Final (2026)

Novak Djokovic, the tennis legend, has once again proven his prowess on the court, reaching the Australian Open final after a thrilling five-set battle against Jannik Sinner. This victory marks a significant milestone for Djokovic, as he aims to secure his 25th Grand Slam singles title, a record that would solidify his legacy in the sport. But here's where it gets intriguing: the final showdown awaits against the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who is on the cusp of making history himself. Alcaraz, just 22 years old, is striving to become the youngest man ever to achieve a career Grand Slam. The road to the championship has been a grueling test of endurance, with both Djokovic and Alcaraz enduring five-set matches that pushed the boundaries of endurance. Djokovic, the veteran, showcased his defensive mastery, fending off 16 out of 18 breakpoints against the formidable Sinner. This triumph ended a five-match losing streak against Sinner and snapped Djokovic's four-semifinal drought at the majors. The Australian Open men's semifinals have rarely been this dramatic, with the top four seeds reaching the semifinals for just the fifth time. The season-opening major had been building up to this climax, with back-to-back five-set matches that lasted a staggering 9 hours and 36 minutes, surpassing the longest Australian Open semifinal record. The medical timeout during Alcaraz's match against Alexander Zverev added an extra layer of intrigue, sparking debates about its impact on the game. Despite the challenges, Alcaraz's resilience and unwavering belief in himself were key to his comeback. As the tournament progresses, the anticipation for the final showdown between Djokovic and Alcaraz continues to build, leaving tennis fans eagerly awaiting the outcome of this historic battle.