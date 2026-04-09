DJ Pete Tong's Exclusive Performance on P&O Cruises: A Night to Remember (2026)

Get ready for an unforgettable night on the high seas! P&O Cruises is about to transform into the ultimate party destination with none other than DJ Pete Tong at the helm. But this isn't just any ordinary cruise; it's a journey into the heart of dance music's spiritual home.

The Iconic Ibiza Experience:

On September 19, 2026, Ibiza's Botafoc Pier will set the stage for a 90-minute extravaganza featuring the legendary DJ Pete Tong. Known for his electrifying sets and BBC Radio 1 dance shows, Tong will bring his signature energy to the SkyDome aboard P&O Cruises' Arvia ship. This performance marks a special occasion as Arvia makes its inaugural visit to the iconic island of Ibiza, a mecca for dance music enthusiasts.

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A Spiritual Homecoming:

As Tong himself puts it, "Ibiza is my spiritual home." The island holds a special place in his heart as the birthplace of his love for dance music. By bringing his infectious energy to the Arvia cruise, Tong aims to recreate the magic of Ibiza's dance scene and create lasting memories for passengers. It's a unique opportunity to experience the essence of Ibiza's music culture while sailing the Mediterranean.

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The Ultimate Cruise Adventure:

This 14-night cruise, departing from Southampton on September 13, 2026, promises an unforgettable journey. With stops at La Coruña, Malaga, Alicante, Ibiza, Marseille, Barcelona, and Cadiz, passengers will explore some of Europe's most captivating destinations. And with prices starting from £1,129 per person for an inside cabin, it's an affordable way to indulge in luxury and adventure.

A World-Class Entertainment Promise:

P&O Cruises is committed to delivering exceptional experiences, and this collaboration with Pete Tong is no exception. As Paul Ludlow, President of Carnival UK and P&O Cruises, emphasizes, Tong's influence on dance music is unparalleled. By hosting him on the Arvia while docked in Ibiza, the cruise line aims to showcase its dedication to innovative and high-quality entertainment. This event is a testament to P&O Cruises' ambition to set new standards for sea holidays.

But here's where it gets controversial—is it possible to truly capture the essence of Ibiza's vibrant dance culture within the confines of a cruise ship? Can a 90-minute set replicate the magic of Ibiza's legendary nightlife? Share your thoughts below, and let's explore the possibilities of this unique collaboration!

DJ Pete Tong's Exclusive Performance on P&O Cruises: A Night to Remember (2026)

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