DJ BMF & Phat-N-Jazzy Allstars Revive 90s Funk Magic at Judson’s | Live Jazz & Hip-Hop Fusion (2026)

It's time to get your groove on, Orlando! The legendary DJ BMF and the Phat-N-Jazzy Allstars are back, bringing the funk and soul of the 1990s to the city. This iconic turntablist and his band are set to light up Judson's Live with a two-night extravaganza, and I, as an avid music enthusiast, couldn't be more excited. The return of this acid jazz institution is a testament to the enduring legacy of the 90s music scene, and it's a reminder of the power of live performances.

A Journey Through Time

The 1990s were a golden age for music, and the Phat-N-Jazzy Allstars were at the forefront of this revolution. Under DJ BMF's leadership, the band blended hip-hop, jazz, funk, and soul seamlessly, creating a unique and captivating sound. Their influence on the local music scene was profound, making Orlando a funkier and more sophisticated place. This two-night stand is a chance to relive those glory days and experience the magic of live music once again.

The All-Star Lineup

What makes this event even more special is the lineup of talented musicians. DJ BMF will be joined by Gerry Williams on vocals and keys, Christian Ryan on saxophone and flute, Clay Watson on trombone, and Ceelos Congas on percussion. Together, they create a harmonious blend of instruments, bringing the soul and funk of the 90s to life. The energy and chemistry between these musicians are undeniable, and it's a testament to the power of collaboration.

A Cultural Renaissance

The return of the Phat-N-Jazzy Allstars is more than just a musical event; it's a cultural renaissance. It's a chance to reconnect with the vibrant and diverse music scene of the 90s, a time when acid jazz and hip-hop were at the forefront of cultural expression. This two-night stand is a celebration of the creativity and innovation that emerged during that era, and it's a reminder of the importance of live performances in shaping our cultural identity.

A Personal Reflection

Personally, I think this event is a must-see for anyone who appreciates live music and the cultural significance of the 90s. It's a chance to be transported back in time and experience the magic of that era. The energy and passion of DJ BMF and the Phat-N-Jazzy Allstars are infectious, and it's a reminder of the power of music to bring people together. So, mark your calendars and get ready to groove, Orlando! This two-night stand is a celebration of the past, present, and future of music, and it's an event you won't want to miss.