Dizziness, Vertigo, or Unsteady? Discover Treatable Solutions for Better Balance (2026)

Feeling dizzy, off-balance, or worried about falling is not something people should dismiss as "just ageing". For people over 50, changes in the vestibular system - the inner-ear and brain network that helps control balance and spatial awareness - as well as changes in other systems that contribute to balance, can have a major impact on confidence, walking, and daily life. Research shows that dizziness and balance problems affect around 30-40 percent of people over 70, and the most common cause of vertigo, Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV), becomes more common with age. BPPV can cause brief spinning sensations when rolling in bed, looking up, bending down, or getting out of a chair. In older adults, it may also present more subtly as unsteadiness or falls risk, rather than obvious vertigo. Coffs Neuro Physio (CNP) founder and physiotherapist, Amanda O'Neill, emphasizes the importance of understanding the difference between vestibular dysfunction and general balance impairment. CNP provides services for both conditions and offers a screening process to determine the most appropriate pathway for treatment. When symptoms and history suggest vestibular system dysfunction, a more detailed vestibular assessment may be required. CNP's physiotherapists have additional training in vestibular rehabilitation for this. Balance services focus on the interaction of all systems contributing to balance and may suit people who feel unsteady, have reduced mobility, have a neurological condition that impacts their balance, or want to improve confidence in everyday movement. CNP's Balance Class is designed to improve stability, strength, coordination, and walking confidence while reducing the risk of falls in a supportive setting. Amanda O'Neill stresses the importance of careful screening to understand the source of symptoms. She says, "From there, we tailor rehabilitation to help people move with more confidence and reduce their risk of falls." CNP offers screening and rehabilitation for dizziness, vestibular dysfunction, and balance concerns. For more information, contact Coffs Neuro Physio or visit their website at www.coffsneurophysio.com.au. In my opinion, this article highlights a critical issue that affects many older adults. What makes this particularly fascinating is the potential impact on daily life and the importance of early intervention. From my perspective, the article emphasizes the need for careful screening and tailored rehabilitation to address the specific needs of individuals experiencing balance issues. One thing that immediately stands out is the potential for misdiagnosis if the source of symptoms is not carefully considered. What many people don't realize is that dizziness and balance problems can have a significant impact on quality of life, and ignoring them can lead to serious consequences. If you take a step back and think about it, it's clear that the vestibular system plays a crucial role in our ability to navigate the world safely. This raises a deeper question: how can we better educate and support older adults in recognizing and addressing these issues? A detail that I find especially interesting is the subtle presentation of BPPV in older adults. What this really suggests is that balance issues in older adults may not always be obvious, and a thorough assessment is essential. In my view, this article serves as a reminder that balance issues should not be dismissed as a normal part of aging. Instead, it highlights the importance of seeking professional help and understanding the underlying causes to improve quality of life and reduce the risk of falls.
Dizziness, Vertigo, or Unsteady? Discover Treatable Solutions for Better Balance (2026)
References
- https://coffscoast.newsofthearea.com.au/advertising-feature-dizziness-vertigo-or-feeling-unsteady-it-may-be-treatable
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