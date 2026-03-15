Divine Nkrumah: 'Thieves' Must Be Held Accountable for State Resource Theft (2026)

The delay in jailing 'thieves' under the previous government will collapse our democracy, warns Divine Nkrumah, Director of Operations for the Progressive People's Party (PPP). Nkrumah expresses deep frustration with the legal protection often afforded to those accused of corruption, noting that it is 'disgusting' how the 'innocent until proven guilty' mantra is used as a shield. He argues that the annual Auditor-General's report, which consistently captures misappropriation, embezzlement, and theft, provides more than enough evidence to prove that these individuals have defrauded the state. Nkrumah warns the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to fail in prosecuting and retrieving every single pesewa stolen by former officials, as the public's patience is wearing thin. He highlights the National Cathedral project as a serious matter that has not been addressed, and argues that individuals who offer to pay back stolen funds are a clear admission of guilt that should lead to immediate prosecution. Nkrumah insists that the fight against corruption must be aggressive enough to make the practice entirely unattractive to public officials, and warns that if 'Operation Recover All Loot' fails, the democracy of Ghana will crash. He takes a hardline stance on how these individuals should be addressed by the public, stating that they will be called 'thieves' until they have been proven otherwise. While acknowledging some successes under President Mahama's leadership, Nkrumah criticizes the former President Akufo-Addo for speaking only 'English without substance' and asserts that President John Dramani Mahama's State of the Nation Address showed more substance.