Divers Investigate Mysterious Obstruction in Pelican Narrows Water Intake System (2026)

Diving into the Mystery: Uncovering the Obstruction at Pelican Narrows Water Intake

The quiet town of Pelican Narrows found itself in a water crisis, leaving residents without their usual supply. The story began on a Sunday night when the community suddenly lost pressure in their water system. To address the issue, a temporary pumping system was put in place on Friday, ensuring the community's basic needs were met.

Ryan King, an AECOM engineer working with PBCN, provided some insight. He explained that they are currently drawing additional water through a hole cut in the ice on Pelican Lake. This innovative solution helps maintain the community's water supply while they work on finding the root cause of the problem.

The lake intake system, in place since 1981, is a reliable water source for Pelican Narrows. It consists of a 200-millimeter diameter line extending approximately 630 feet from the shoreline into the lake. The line's depth varies between 15 and 20 feet, depending on lake levels. An intake pump house on the shoreline filters and disinfects the raw lake water before it reaches the community.

King highlighted the importance of the intake screen, a stainless steel structure installed in 2007 to prevent fish and debris from entering the system. This screen has been a reliable feature, with no known issues until the recent crisis. The sudden obstruction is unusual, especially during winter when there's minimal water movement.

To locate the obstruction, specialized divers will inspect the intake screen and the 500 feet of pipeline on the lake bottom. They will use sonars and drilling to navigate the icy conditions accurately. King mentioned potential scenarios, such as a tarp or plastic settling at the bottom and wrapping around the intake, but the exact cause remains a mystery.

If the screen shows no visible obstructions, the team will inspect the pipeline for damage or kinking. They may also attempt a backflush on the intake line to dislodge any blockages. In the worst-case scenario, replacing the equipment would be a significant challenge due to the remote location and the time of year.

Pelican Narrows Councillor Olivia Custer has been delivering bottled water to residents daily since Monday, ensuring everyone's basic needs are met. The community's cooperation in water conservation has been crucial during this crisis.

A boil water advisory remains in effect, but it may be lifted soon. Until then, residents must boil or replace all water used for drinking, cooking, and food preparation. The situation has been stressful, but the community's resilience and support are shining examples of unity in times of crisis.