Disneyland's Big Change: Porto's Bakery Replaces La Brea Bakery - Demolition Update! (2026)

Big changes are coming to Disneyland, and they're not just about new rides or shows. Imagine a beloved bakery being replaced and ticket booths vanishing into thin air—all to make way for something entirely new. From the Disneyland Monorail, passengers recently spotted a dramatic transformation underway in the Esplanade and Downtown Disney District. The former La Brea Bakery and two ticket booths are being demolished to clear the path for the highly anticipated Porto’s Bakery & Cafe. But here's where it gets controversial: while many are excited for Porto’s arrival, some fans are nostalgic about the loss of La Brea and the changing landscape of this iconic area.

The demolition is well underway, with the ticket booths now reduced to a pile of rubble. If you remember our last update, one wall was still standing—but now, it’s all gone. Among the debris, you can spot the twisted remains of green railings that once surrounded trees and flowerbeds. Sections of pavement have been torn up, though the La Brea Bakery building still stands—for now. Nearby, an excavator hints at its imminent fate. In the foreground of these photos, you’ll see some of the six remaining Disneyland Resort ticket booths, which are rarely used. Guests can still purchase tickets in person at the Disneyland Lost and Found booth, but it’s clear the resort is shifting its focus.

And this is the part most people miss: these changes are part of the larger DisneylandForward expansion project, which includes a new pedestrian bridge over Harbor Boulevard leading to a redesigned Esplanade. Disneyland also recently filed permits for a massive parking structure and transportation hub, signaling even bigger transformations on the horizon. But here’s the question: as Disneyland evolves, are we losing the charm of its original design? Or is this progress necessary to keep the magic alive?

Concept art for Porto’s Bakery offers a glimpse of what’s to come, but it’s the broader changes that have fans buzzing—and divided. How do you feel about these updates? Are you excited for the future, or do you miss the way things used to be? Let us know in the comments and on social media. For more Disneyland Resort news and updates, follow Disneyland News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. And if you’re curious about Disney Parks news worldwide, don’t forget to visit WDWNT.

Shannen Ace