Disneyland's 900 Million Milestone: A Look Back at Its Iconic History (2026)

Imagine a place where dreams come alive, and over 900 million people have walked through its gates in just 70 years. That’s the magic of Disneyland, the iconic park that has redefined entertainment in Southern California and beyond. But here’s where it gets even more fascinating: this milestone isn’t just about numbers—it’s a testament to how a single vision can shape generations of joy.

Mickey Mouse and his friends recently posed at the enchanting Sleeping Beauty’s Castle, a symbol of Disneyland’s timeless charm. This moment, captured by Christian Thompson of Disneyland Resort, reminds us why this park remains a global phenomenon.

Updated on January 13, 2026, at 5:25 PM PT, the story of Disneyland’s success continues to unfold. The park’s latest attendance figure—900 million visitors since its 1955 opening—was spotlighted in the documentary Disneyland Handcrafted. This film, streaming on Disney+, takes viewers behind the scenes of the park’s creation, using never-before-seen footage from the Walt Disney Archives.

In 2024, Disneyland’s attendance rose by 0.5% to 17.3 million visitors, according to the Themed Entertainment Association. While Disney doesn’t publicly share internal attendance data, these numbers speak volumes about the park’s enduring appeal.

But here’s the part most people miss: Disneyland isn’t just a theme park—it’s an economic powerhouse. Walt Disney Co.’s theme parks, cruise ships, and resorts have become a cornerstone of the company’s success. In fiscal year 2025, the tourism and leisure segment, known as Disney’s “experiences” business, generated a staggering $36.2 billion in revenue, a 6% increase from the previous year. Operating income soared by 8%, reaching nearly $10 billion.

And this is where it gets controversial: Disney plans to invest $60 billion into its experiences segment, with significant developments at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim. This includes expanding the Avengers Campus, introducing a Coco-themed boat ride at Disney California Adventure, and creating an Avatar-inspired area. But is this expansion too much of a good thing? Some fans worry that the park’s original charm might be overshadowed by its focus on Hollywood franchises.

Over seven decades, Disneyland has evolved dramatically. While classics like Peter Pan’s Flight, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, and the Mark Twain Riverboat remain, the park has increasingly aligned with its cinematic properties. The 2019 addition of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is a prime example of this shift.

But here’s the question we can’t ignore: As Disneyland continues to grow, will it lose the magic that made it special in the first place? Or is this evolution necessary to keep the park relevant for future generations?

Written by Samantha Masunaga, a seasoned business reporter for the Los Angeles Times specializing in Hollywood studios, this story invites you to reflect on Disneyland’s legacy. What’s your take? Do you think Disneyland’s expansions enhance its magic or dilute its originality? Share your thoughts in the comments—let’s spark a conversation!

