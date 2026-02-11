Disneyland's $250 Cognac Shot: Price Hike & Disappearance Alert! (2026)

Hold onto your wallets, Disney fans, because the price of luxury at the happiest place on earth has just skyrocketed—and one of its most extravagant offerings might vanish before you can say 'bibbidi-bobbidi-boo.' Imagine sipping cognac from an edible glass, only to realize it costs more than a night’s stay at a mid-range hotel. Yes, Disneyland’s infamous Louis XIII cognac shot, served in a chocolate chip cookie glass, now rings up at a jaw-dropping $250—up from $185 in 2022, according to SF Gate (https://www.sfgate.com/disneyland/article/disneyland-novelty-drink-250-dollars-21260928.php). But here’s where it gets controversial: Is this a genius move to cater to the ultra-wealthy, or a tone-deaf gesture in an era of rising inflation? Let’s break it down.

The Grand Californian Hotel’s seasonal ‘cookie shots’ have become a cult favorite, with edible shot glasses made from chocolate chip cookie dough and lined with chocolate, perfect for filling with milk, alcohol, or both. But the real sticker shock comes when you realize that even the ‘basic’ version with milk costs $10.75, while adding Baileys bumps it to $19. And then there’s the Louis XIII option—a single shot of the world’s most coveted cognac for $250. That’s right, a drink that costs more than most people’s weekly grocery bill. Disney hasn’t explained the price hike, leaving us all scratching our heads. If you’re curious, you’ll need to sprint to the snack cart at the Grand Californian Hotel—but don’t dawdle, as it only appears during special holiday events.

And this is the part most people miss: If $250 feels like chump change, head over to the Hearthstone Lounge, where a traditional pour of Remy Martin Louis XIII Cognac (sans edible glass) will set you back a staggering $690. Yes, you read that right. It’s enough to make even Mickey Mouse blush.

But let’s zoom out for a second. This isn’t just about Disney’s over-the-top offerings—it’s a microcosm of a larger trend. Inflation is hitting Americans hard, with prices soaring on everything from housing and groceries to gas. Target and Walmart have seen price increases of 1.7% nationwide this year, according to DataWeave (https://nypost.com/2025/11/06/business/trump-touts-affordability-while-inflation-rages-across-america-on-everything-from-food-to-furniture-to-cars/), and Amazon’s price hikes have averaged nearly 6%. Even your morning coffee and your kid’s toys aren’t safe from the inflationary wave.

Here’s the real question: Are these luxury items a necessary escape from the financial pressures of everyday life, or a glaring reminder of the growing wealth gap? Disneyland hasn’t announced when the ‘cookie shot’ cart will close, but insiders predict it’ll disappear after the holiday season ends on January 7. So, if you’re feeling bougie—or just plain curious—now’s your chance.

For more West Coast news, keep an eye out for The California Post, launching in 2026. Sign up for our weekly newsletter now and get ahead of the curve. And while you’re at it, let us know in the comments: Is Disney’s $250 cognac shot a brilliant business move or a step too far? We want to hear your take!

