Disneyland Ride Disaster: Guests Abandon Ship on Pirates of the Caribbean (2026)

A Viral Incident at Disneyland: When a Boat of Guests Decided to Walk Off a Ride

In a recent viral incident at Disneyland, a group of guests, including children, decided to walk off the Pirates of the Caribbean ride after being stuck on it. The video, captured from the queue, shows the moment when the entire boat of guests, including children, climbed out of the ride boat and over the railing. The caption reads: 'So the entire boat thinks to themselves…. The ride is down, let’s all climb out and over the railing… oh and also, let’s let the little girl be the last one out of the boat! That sounds like a great idea!!!'

This incident has sparked debate and concern among Disneyland visitors and staff. While some may view it as a humorous or rebellious act, others argue that it poses serious safety risks. The guests were able to easily step out of the boat and into the standby queue without getting wet or having to walk far, but the caption emphasizes the potential dangers of such actions. It warns that not only could this behavior get them kicked out of the park, but it could also cause serious injuries to themselves and others.

This incident is not an isolated one. Disneyland has faced similar viral incidents in the past, such as a yelling guest being booed out of Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen. These incidents highlight the importance of maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment for all guests. Disneyland Resort offers various news and information platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and a dedicated website, where visitors can stay updated on the latest news and events.

The incident raises questions about guest behavior and the importance of following ride instructions. It also invites discussion on the balance between fun and safety in theme parks. Visitors are encouraged to share their thoughts and experiences on social media, fostering a community of informed and responsible Disneyland enthusiasts.