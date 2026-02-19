Disneyland Monorail Stalls: 60 Passengers Evacuated Safely - What Happened? (2026)

Imagine being stuck high above Disneyland, suspended in mid-air on a monorail that’s suddenly lost power. That’s exactly what happened to about 60 people on Thursday evening, January 8, when a technical glitch brought two monorail trains to a grinding halt. But here’s where it gets even more intense: passengers had to be evacuated by ladder, turning a magical day at the park into an unexpected adventure. Thankfully, no injuries were reported, as confirmed by Sgt. Matt Sutter of the Anaheim Police Department. Disneyland officials, working alongside the Anaheim Fire Department, swiftly coordinated the evacuation of the stranded guests, ensuring everyone’s safety.

This incident raises a few questions: How often do technical issues like this occur at theme parks, and what measures are in place to prevent them? And this is the part most people miss: while Disneyland is known for its seamless magic, even the happiest place on Earth isn’t immune to operational hiccups. It’s a reminder that behind the scenes, countless professionals work tirelessly to keep the magic alive—though sometimes, as we’ve seen, things don’t go as planned.

