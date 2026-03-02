Disney Updates Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin Website with New Ride Details (2026)

Disney's Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin is getting a major makeover! The beloved Magic Kingdom attraction is set to reopen in spring 2026 with a host of exciting upgrades. Get ready for a supercharged adventure as Star Command's top minds have crafted a thrilling experience that will take you to new heights of fun.

But here's the exciting part: The ride will now feature handheld blasters, allowing for more dynamic movement and interaction. Imagine aiming and firing with precision, thanks to realistic vibration, sound effects, and an always-on laser to track your shots!

Interactive targets will light up and react when hit, adding a layer of engagement and excitement. Plus, get ready to meet Buddy, a new support robot created by Walt Disney Imagineering and Pixar, who will guide you through the mission.

The ride vehicles have been redesigned with Star Command styling and onboard screens displaying real-time scoring. The opening sequence has been completely reworked to introduce Buddy, who will prepare Space Rangers for their mission. The hyperspace tunnel scene will feature stunning new projection technology showcasing Buzz Lightyear and Emperor Zurg.

And that's not all! The exterior of the attraction is also getting a makeover with new signage. The original marquee has been removed, and construction walls are currently surrounding the entrance area, indicating the installation of updated signage.

While Disney hasn't revealed an exact reopening date, we can't wait to embark on this enhanced adventure. Are you ready to team up with Buzz and save the galaxy? Let's discuss your thoughts in the comments below!

