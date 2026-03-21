Disney Store's Haunted Mansion Home Collection: Discounted Picnic Blankets and Cutting Boards (2026)

Attention all Disney fans and spooky enthusiasts: Your home is about to get a hauntingly chic upgrade! But here’s where it gets controversial—do these eerie yet elegant pieces belong in your kitchen, or are they too spooky for everyday use? Let’s dive into the Haunted Mansion Home Collection, now discounted at the Disney Store, and you decide.

If you’ve ever dreamed of bringing the charm (and chills) of Disney’s iconic Haunted Mansion into your daily life, this collection is your ticket. From picnic essentials to kitchen must-haves, these items are anything but ordinary. And this is the part most people miss: they’re not just for Halloween—they’re designed to add a touch of spooky sophistication year-round. But is that a good thing? We’ll let you be the judge.

Here’s what’s haunting the shelves:

Haunted Mansion Home Collection Highlights:

- The Haunted Mansion Coasters with Bottle Openers Set by Picnic Time – $41.64

- Madame Leota Cutting Board – $46.74

- The Haunted Mansion Coffin Serving Board by Picnic Time – $33.14

- The Haunted Mansion Hitching Ghosts Cutting Board – $46.74

- The Haunted Mansion Dearly Departed Cutting Board – $46.74

- The Haunted Mansion Artisan Charcuterie Board by Picnic Time – $42.49

- The Haunted Mansion Cheese Board and Tools Set by Picnic Time – $58.64

- The Haunted Mansion On the Go Lunch Cooler by Picnic Time – $38.24

- The Haunted Mansion ”Foolish Mortals” Impresa Blanket by Picnic Time – $50.99

- The Haunted Mansion Impresa Blanket by Picnic Time – $50.99

Let’s spotlight a few fan favorites:

The Haunted Mansion Coffin Serving Board by Picnic Time – $33.14

This isn’t your average serving board. Shaped like a coffin, it features the iconic Haunted Mansion wordmark at the bottom and the playful phrase “Not a Mourning Person” at the top. A tiny bat symbol and skeletal hands gripping the sides add the perfect eerie touch. Perfect for serving up snacks with a side of spookiness—but is it too much for your next dinner party? Controversial question: Is this a conversation starter or a conversation killer?

The Haunted Mansion Cheese Board and Tools Set by Picnic Time – $58.64

Crafted from acacia wood, this circular cheese board is both functional and frightful. It opens to reveal a set of cheese tools, including a cleaver, planer, fork-tipped knife, and spreader. The front showcases the Haunted Mansion wordmark alongside a mansion gargoyle. It’s elegant, but let’s be honest—would you actually use this, or is it too nice to risk cheese stains? Thought-provoking question: Are these pieces meant to be used or displayed?

The Haunted Mansion On the Go Lunch Cooler by Picnic Time – $38.24

This soft-sided black cooler is a must-have for any spooky picnic. Featuring three skeletal hands hitchhiking with purple sleeves, it’s both playful and eerie. The words “Beware hitchhiking ghosts” and the Haunted Mansion wordmark add to the charm, while the mansion’s iconic wallpaper patterns the background. But here’s the debate: Is this cooler too spooky for your average park picnic, or is it the perfect way to stand out?

Whether you’re a die-hard Disney fan or just love a touch of the macabre, this collection is sure to spark conversation. But we want to hear from you: Would you incorporate these pieces into your home, or are they better left in the 999 happy haunts? Let us know in the comments or on social media!

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