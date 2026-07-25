Disney's U.K. Success: Moana 2, Lilo & Stitch, and Disney+ Dominate (2026)

Disney's U.K. subsidiary, The Walt Disney Company Limited, has reported a significant financial boost, generating over £4.4 billion ($5.8 billion) in revenue for fiscal year 2025. This marks an 11.1% increase from the previous year and a 37.7% surge in post-tax profits, rising from £589 million to £811 million. The fiscal year spanned from September 2024 to September 2025.

The primary driver of this success, according to the annual report, is the remarkable performance of Disney+. The streaming service has seen year-on-year growth in subscriber numbers and pricing, contributing to its overall success. However, it's worth noting that the closure of the popular play 'Frozen' in September 2024 and the subsequent delay in the opening of its replacement, 'Hercules', in June 2025, have led to a minor downturn in stage play productions.

The majority of this revenue, 95.6%, originated from Europe, encompassing the U.K. and Ireland. This regional dominance highlights the strength of Disney's content in these markets.

What makes this particularly fascinating is the impact of specific film releases. 'Moana 2' and 'Lilo & Stitch' have played a pivotal role in boosting theatrical performances, contributing to the overall revenue growth. These films, along with the success of Disney+, demonstrate the company's ability to captivate audiences and drive revenue through a combination of streaming and theatrical releases.

This success story raises a deeper question about the future of media consumption. As streaming services continue to gain popularity, traditional theatrical releases may need to adapt to remain competitive. Disney's strategy of blending both formats seems to be paying off, but it also underscores the importance of understanding the evolving preferences of audiences.

In my opinion, Disney's U.K. subsidiary has achieved remarkable growth by leveraging the power of Disney+ and strategic film releases. This success highlights the importance of innovation in the media industry and the need to adapt to changing consumer behaviors. As the company continues to navigate the evolving landscape, it will be fascinating to see how they further capitalize on their strengths and address emerging challenges.