Disney's Linear TV Strategy: A New Perspective on Legacy Channels (2026)

Disney's stance on linear TV channels is a fascinating strategy in an era where many media giants are divesting their legacy assets. While some may see this as a holdover from the past, Disney's CEO Josh D'Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston have a compelling vision for these channels, viewing them as "brands with studios" that produce high-quality content and monetize it across various platforms. This perspective is particularly intriguing, as it challenges the conventional wisdom that linear networks are becoming obsolete in a streaming-dominated landscape.

What makes Disney's approach unique is its focus on the long-term value of these linear assets. Johnston emphasizes that Disney sees its linear networks as a "monetization transition" rather than a declining source of revenue. In the most recent quarter, Disney Entertainment generated more than double the revenue from streaming compared to linear sources. This shift is significant, as it indicates that Disney is successfully navigating the transition from linear to streaming, and potentially unlocking new value for shareholders.

One of the key insights here is that Disney recognizes the value of its brands and the content they produce. By viewing these networks as "brands with studios," Disney can leverage its intellectual property and create a more integrated and valuable media ecosystem. This strategy is particularly interesting in the context of ESPN, which has been a cornerstone of Disney's business for years. While there has been speculation about selling ESPN, Disney's leadership has expressed strong faith in the network's importance to their overall strategy.

However, this strategy is not without its challenges. Johnston acknowledges that "sports rights are expensive and can be diluted without scale." This raises a deeper question about the future of sports media and the role of linear networks in a streaming-first world. It also highlights the importance of scale and the potential for ESPN to contribute to Disney's overall business success.

In my opinion, Disney's approach to linear TV channels is a bold and strategic move. It challenges the notion that linear networks are a dying breed and instead positions them as a valuable part of a diversified media portfolio. This strategy is particularly intriguing in the context of a broader trend towards streaming, as it suggests that linear networks can still be a powerful tool for content creation and monetization. However, it also raises questions about the future of sports media and the role of linear networks in a rapidly changing media landscape.

One thing that immediately stands out is the importance of brand recognition and content creation. Disney's approach to linear networks highlights the value of its brands and the content they produce. This is particularly interesting in the context of a media landscape that is increasingly dominated by streaming services. It suggests that linear networks can still be a powerful tool for content creation and monetization, and that brand recognition can be a key differentiator in a crowded market.

What many people don't realize is that Disney's approach to linear networks is not just about preserving the past, but also about shaping the future. By viewing these networks as "brands with studios," Disney is creating a more integrated and valuable media ecosystem. This strategy is particularly intriguing in the context of a broader trend towards streaming, as it suggests that linear networks can still be a powerful tool for content creation and monetization. However, it also raises questions about the future of sports media and the role of linear networks in a rapidly changing media landscape.

If you take a step back and think about it, Disney's approach to linear networks is a fascinating example of how media companies can navigate the transition from linear to streaming. It highlights the importance of brand recognition, content creation, and a diversified media portfolio. It also raises questions about the future of sports media and the role of linear networks in a rapidly changing media landscape. Ultimately, it suggests that there is still value in linear networks, and that media companies can create a more integrated and valuable media ecosystem by leveraging their strengths and adapting to the changing media landscape.