Disney's Hollywood Studios Map Reveals Muppets Coaster & New Mickey Mouse Show! 🎢🐭 (2026)

Disney's Hollywood Studios is shaking things up! A simple paper map update has ignited excitement among fans, revealing two highly anticipated attractions. But wait, there's more to this story than meets the eye.

The park has discreetly hinted at the arrival of a Muppets-themed coaster and a new Mickey Mouse show, both set to transform the guest experience. The updated paper guide map now features 'Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets' as an upcoming attraction, marking the first official acknowledgment of this thrilling ride. And here's where it gets intriguing: the ride is currently closed, suggesting that construction is already in progress! Imagine the excitement of seeing your favorite Muppets come to life on a high-speed coaster.

But that's not all. The map also teases 'Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live in Animation Courtyard,' a new show that will bring the beloved characters to a whole new stage. This production will take over the former Disney Junior Play and Dance! location, which is being transformed into The Walt Disney Studios. And this is the part most fans are buzzing about: a reimagined space dedicated to the magic of animation.

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These updates are a subtle yet powerful way to build anticipation for what's to come. Are these new additions enough to entice visitors, or should Disney reveal more? Share your thoughts below! Is this a clever strategy to keep fans guessing, or would you prefer more frequent updates and announcements?