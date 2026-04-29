Disney's Animal Kingdom: Feathered Friends in Flight Theater Undergoing Construction! (2026)

Disney's Animal Kingdom is about to undergo a transformation, and it's all about birds! The iconic theme park has filed a permit for construction at the Feathered Friends in Flight! theater, and this is where the excitement begins. But will it be a simple refurbishment or a major overhaul?

The permit, filed on January 21, tasks the Buena Vista Construction Company with providing labor and materials for the Caravan Theater, the current home of the Feathered Friends in Flight! show. This theater, nestled in the park's Asia section, has been entertaining guests with its avian spectacle since 2020, when it replaced Up! A Great Bird Adventure as a socially-distanced alternative during the pandemic.

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Here's the intriguing part: the permit doesn't indicate any major changes to the theater or show, but it's possible that the show might temporarily close for a refresh. Disney has kept quiet about any potential closing dates, leaving fans curious about the future of this feathered extravaganza.

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And this is where the controversy might fly in. With the permit expiring in a year, and the show's daily performances at 10:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., and so on, will Disney use this opportunity to revamp the show entirely? Or will it be a subtle enhancement, preserving the essence of the original production? Only time will tell, and fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome.

Check out our video of the current show below, and let us know in the comments: what changes or additions would you like to see in this bird-filled adventure?

Disney's Animal Kingdom: Feathered Friends in Flight Theater Undergoing Construction! (2026)

References

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