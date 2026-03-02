Disney Execs 'Pleased' With AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY; Expected To Be 2026's Highest-Grossing Movie (2026)

Get ready for a cinematic showdown because Disney’s 2026 lineup is shaping up to be a blockbuster battle royale, and Avengers: Doomsday is leading the charge. Despite whispers of behind-the-scenes chaos, Disney executives are reportedly thrilled with the upcoming December release, boldly predicting it to be the year’s highest-grossing film. But here’s where it gets controversial: can a superhero movie still dominate the box office in a world that’s arguably grown tired of capes and spandex? Variety dives into this question in a must-read piece on new Disney CEO Josh D'Amaro, who’s stepping into the spotlight after Bob Iger’s tenure—and let’s just say, he’s got big shoes to fill, especially after the Bob Chapek era that many would rather forget.

The article doesn’t hold back, dissecting the challenges faced by Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm after a rocky few years. Superhero fatigue is real, thanks in part to the flood of Disney+ shows, but rival studio heads are betting big on Avengers: Doomsday. Variety notes, ‘Some pundits argue the future of the superhero franchise may ride on this film,’ though Disney insiders insist the MCU’s health isn’t tied to a single title. Still, executives are reportedly ‘pleased’ with what they’ve seen—a promising sign, especially given rumors that the film was shot without a finalized script. Marvel fans will shrug this off as business as usual, but will audiences feel the same?

Switching gears to a galaxy far, far away, Star Wars is facing its own set of challenges. The unconventional Super Bowl TV spot for The Mandalorian and Grogu fell flat, leaving fans underwhelmed and Disney’s marketing team scratching their heads. While a trailer eventually dropped, the missed opportunity to captivate the Big Game audience has left some wondering if the franchise can still deliver on the big screen. And this is the part most people miss: Marvel’s struggle to transition streaming characters to theaters could be a cautionary tale for Star Wars. But fear not—hope comes in the form of Star Wars: Starfighter, a Shawn Levy-directed spinoff that’s generating buzz for Ryan Gosling’s performance and its return to the franchise’s fun-loving roots.

Meanwhile, Avatar is another sci-fi giant with an uncertain future. Despite Fire and Ash raking in over $1.4 billion, it paled in comparison to its $2 billion predecessors, leaving Disney to question whether James Cameron’s Pandora vision is still worth the investment. As one insider bluntly puts it, ‘If you make $1 billion on the next movie, you still lose hundreds of millions...’ Ouch.

So, here’s the burning question: Can Disney’s 2026 lineup live up to the hype, or are we witnessing the beginning of a new era in Hollywood? Will Avengers: Doomsday save the MCU, or is superhero fatigue here to stay? And is Star Wars losing its magic, or will Starfighter reignite the spark? Let us know your thoughts in the comments—this is one debate you won’t want to miss!