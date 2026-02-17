Disney California Adventure's Festival Food Booths: A Behind-the-Scenes Look (2026)

Disney's Decision to Leave Festival Food Booths Visible: A Surprising Move!

In a move that has left many Disney fans curious, the company has opted to keep the Festival of Holidays food booths visible to guests, even after the festival's conclusion on January 7. Typically, these booths are swiftly removed and rethemed for the upcoming Lunar New Year celebration.

But here's the twist: Disney has left the booths unthemed and in plain sight, with signage removed and registers covered. This unusual decision has sparked intrigue among visitors and online communities alike.

Nearby, a large blue tarp conceals what appears to be holiday decorations, adding to the mystery. All of this is visible to guests, creating a unique and somewhat unexpected experience.

The Lunar New Year Festival, set to begin on January 23, is just around the corner. So, why the delay in retheming?

And this is the part most people miss: Disney's creative team may be experimenting with a new approach, keeping the booths visible as a subtle reminder of the previous festival. It's a unique way to bridge the gap between celebrations and create a seamless transition for guests.

Are you intrigued by this unconventional decision? Do you think it adds an element of surprise and continuity to the park's experience? Or should Disney stick to its traditional retheming process?

Share your thoughts in the comments and let's spark a discussion!

For a comprehensive guide to the upcoming 2025 Lunar New Year Festival at Disney California Adventure, including insights into The Year of the Horse, check out our full guide: [Link to Guide].

Stay tuned for more updates and join the conversation on social media!

[Social Media Handles and Links]