Disney+ Asia Strategy: K-Drama, Sports, and Japan Expansion Explained (2026)

Tony Zameczkowski, the former architect of Netflix's success in the Asia-Pacific region, now leads Disney+ as its senior vice president and general manager of direct-to-consumer for Asia Pacific. Zameczkowski's role is pivotal in Disney's strategy to accelerate its presence in the region, particularly in Japan, where the company has been slow to scale. The push comes from the top, with CEO Josh D'Amaro highlighting the region's 'meaningful opportunity' and a deliberate increase in local-content spending, especially in Korea.

In his role, Zameczkowski emphasizes the importance of partnerships and local content. Disney+ leverages its global IP, such as Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel, while investing in local content, particularly in Korean and Japanese productions. The success of 'Perfect Crown' and 'Battle of Fates' demonstrates the appeal of Korean content on Disney+. Zameczkowski also highlights the ecosystem of Disney+ brands, including ESPN, Hulu, theme parks, and cruise lines, as a unique selling point.

The company's ambition is sustainable growth, with a focus on localizing content, payment methods, and partnerships. Zameczkowski mentions the importance of localizing payment methods, such as accepting PayPay in Japan, and investing in local content, as seen with the acquisition of KeSPA rights in Korea. The sports footprint is expanding, with a soft launch of ESPN in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and Singapore, and the acquisition of KeSPA rights.

The ad-supported subscription tier is also being rolled out, starting in Australia and New Zealand, with plans to expand to other markets. Zameczkowski believes this approach enhances accessibility and is a great strategy. The CEO's vision of a 'one-Disney' approach is already being realized, with the integration of various brands and the introduction of Disney+ Perks, a loyalty program.

Despite the company's strengths, Zameczkowski acknowledges the challenge of focusing on the core while managing a large organization. He emphasizes the importance of execution, personalization, and monetization strategies to drive success in the streaming market.

Disney+ Asia Strategy: K-Drama, Sports, and Japan Expansion Explained (2026)

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