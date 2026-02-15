Discovering HD 137010 b: The Ice-Cold Earth 150 Light-Years Away (2026)

Imagine a world eerily similar to our own, yet frozen solid, orbiting a star a mere 150 light-years away! Scientists have just unveiled a fascinating exoplanet candidate, dubbed HD-137010 b, that's sparking excitement with its potential to be a 'cold Earth.' This rocky world, which might be just a tad larger and about 1.2 times as massive as our home planet, completes an orbit around its star in a remarkably familiar 355 days. This Earth-like year length suggests it could be nestled within its star's habitable zone, that sweet spot where liquid water might exist on its surface.

HD-137010 b circles a star named HD-137010, a K dwarf star. Think of it as a dimmer, cooler cousin to our Sun. This type of star is known for its incredible longevity, burning through its fuel much more slowly than our Sun. In fact, its lifespan is estimated to be longer than the current age of the universe! The researchers are particularly thrilled because this is the first time they've found a planet candidate with an Earth-like radius and orbital characteristics around a star bright enough for detailed follow-up studies.

But here's where it gets tricky: Confirming HD-137010 b as a genuine planet requires more observations. Astronomers detected it using the transit method, where they look for dips in a star's light as a planet passes in front of it. However, they've only observed a single transit so far, and confirming an Earth-like orbit typically takes several years of dedicated observation.

Despite the observational challenges, the potential is immense. The very detectability of such a cool, Earth-sized exoplanet in its star's habitable zone is a significant leap forward. Future telescopes might be needed to get a clearer picture, as HD-137010 b is currently at the edge of what our current instruments can reliably observe.

Now, let's talk about temperature. While it's in the habitable zone, HD-137010 b receives less than a third of the energy Earth gets from our Sun. This means its surface temperature could be a frigid -68 to -85 degrees Celsius (-90 to -121 degrees Fahrenheit), making it even colder than Mars! And this is the part most people miss: Even with these extreme temperatures, a sufficiently dense atmosphere rich in carbon dioxide could still allow for liquid water to exist on its surface. Researchers suggest that a moderately CO2-rich atmosphere would be key to supporting liquid surface water, similar to how Venus has a runaway greenhouse effect.

However, there's a controversial twist: If HD-137010 b has a CO2 abundance comparable to Earth's, it might be locked in a 'snowball' climate. This scenario describes a completely glaciated planet that reflects most incoming starlight, driving its temperature down to around -100 degrees Celsius. This raises a fascinating question: could life as we know it truly thrive in such an intensely frozen environment, even with liquid water potentially present?

And could HD-137010 b be alone? While it appears isolated for now, the discovery of other exoplanetary systems suggests that it might be part of a larger 'solar system-like architecture,' with other planets, perhaps even a gas giant, orbiting its star.

Considering that Earth itself has experienced multiple 'snowball' periods throughout its history, the possibility of life on a frozen world like HD-137010 b, while challenging, isn't entirely out of the realm of scientific imagination.

What do you think? Is a frozen planet with liquid water a plausible candidate for life, or is it a stretch of our current understanding?