Discover the Oris Year of the Fire Horse Limited Edition Watch (2026)

Introducing the Oris Year of the Fire Horse Limited Edition: A Timepiece of Power and Elegance

On February 17, 2026, the Chinese New Year ushers in the Year of the Fire Horse, the seventh animal in the Chinese Zodiac, symbolizing power, speed, and confidence. Oris, a renowned Swiss watchmaker, has crafted a masterpiece that captures these very attributes in its latest limited edition timepiece, the Oris Year of the Fire Horse.

This 43mm stainless steel watch is powered by the Calibre 113, an advanced hand-wound movement with an impressive 10-day power reserve and a full business calendar. The movement, recently introduced in the Big Crown Business Calendar, showcases Oris' commitment to innovation and precision.

The dial of the Year of the Fire Horse is a masterpiece in itself, featuring a deep red tone with golden accents, symbolic colors associated with good fortune and prosperity in Chinese culture. The business calendar is displayed with a 52-week calendar ring on the periphery, indicated by a gold-plated central pointer hand with a pink tip. The months are elegantly displayed beneath the weeks, spelled out in full and placed between the applied indices and Arabic numerals 12 and 6.

One of the most eye-catching features is the two recessed sub-dials at 9 and 3 o'clock, with their pronounced gradient effect transitioning from a lighter-colored center to an almost dark wine color at the perimeter. The large date window is aligned with the small seconds counter at 9 o'clock, and the power reserve indicator is positioned on the right, with the day of the week aperture in between. But here's where it gets unique: Oris has added two pink horses to indicate the remaining power reserve in the mainspring. The galloping horse at the top signifies a full 10-day tank, while the resting horse below indicates the watch needs winding. This patented countdown gauge, managed by a worm gear, is an exclusive Oris development found in its in-house calibers.

The Year of the Fire Horse follows in the footsteps of the Artelier series, which introduced Calibre 113 in 2017. This movement is part of the Oris calibre 100 series, the brand's first modern in-house movement launched in 2014 to celebrate its 110th anniversary. Calibre 113 was envisioned as a practical, office-oriented companion, gradually adding complications. Despite not being the most frequent movement in Oris' lineup, it made a comeback earlier this year in a vibrant Big Crown model.

The steel case of the Year of the Fire Horse measures 43mm in diameter, 13.1mm in thickness, and 50.5mm in lug-to-lug span, providing ample space for the calendar functions. It features a domed anti-reflective sapphire crystal over the dial and is water-resistant to 50 meters. The caseband lacks fiddly correctors, allowing convenient control of the functions using the crown.

Compared to the recent Big Crown model, the Year of the Fire Horse adopts a more traditional layout, reminiscent of the first Artelier calibre 113 models. It lacks a railway minute track, and the date window at 9 o'clock intersects the running seconds dial. For an elegant touch, the hour and minute hands, applied baton markers, and the hands in the sub-dials are gold-plated, enhancing the overall aesthetic.

In keeping with Chinese tradition, the Year of the Fire Horse is a limited edition of 88 numbered pieces. It comes paired with a dark brown Shell Cordovan (horsehide) leather strap and a steel folding clasp. The watch is delivered in a wooden box and retails for CHF 6,650. For more information, visit oris.ch.

Technical Specifications - Oris Year of the Fire Horse