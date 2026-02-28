Discover Polenta: The Comfort Food of the Winter Olympics (2026)

A Golden Moment for Polenta: The Winter Olympics' Signature Dish

The humble grain that's stealing the show at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

In the heart of Italy's Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo region, a culinary icon is having its moment in the spotlight. Polenta, once a staple of the rural poor, is now taking center stage at the Winter Olympics, and it's a story worth telling.

February 5, 2026

Polenta, once dismissed as a simple peasant food, is now a symbol of cultural pride and culinary excellence. Thanks to the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, this versatile dish is getting the recognition it deserves. With Michelin-starred chef Carlo Cracco and Olympic Games Food Director Tommaso Cavallari leading the charge, polenta is about to become a household name.

But here's where it gets controversial... Cavallari, a native of Trento, has a unique twist on this traditional dish. He recalls his childhood, where fried polenta smothered in Nutella was a breakfast staple. "It's insanely good," he exclaims. This sweet and nutty take on polenta is a far cry from its humble origins, and it's a taste sensation that's sure to divide opinions.

For those tuning in to the luge, bobsleigh, or ice hockey events in the early hours, Cavallari offers a taste of the Olympic experience with his tips for creating TV snacks inspired by the Games. He also shares his insights into why polenta is an integral part of Italy's cultural identity.

So, what exactly is polenta?

Polenta is a pantry staple with a versatile nature. Made from coarsely ground yellow or white cornmeal or buckwheat, it can be transformed into a creamy porridge, baked into a cake, or even fried into crispy chips. In the north of Italy, polenta is a preferred alternative to pasta and bread, with each region boasting its own unique twist on this iconic dish.

In 2025, UNESCO recognized Italian cuisine as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, and polenta is a key player in this culinary heritage. Cavallari describes it as a "universal language" across northern Italy, a dish that unites the region.

The 2026 Winter Olympics, spread across 22,000 square kilometers of northern Italy's diverse landscapes, will showcase the many faces of polenta. From the volcanic valleys to the rugged limestone peaks, each region has its own take on this beloved dish.

In Veneto, polenta is paired with fresh fish from nearby lakes, while at higher elevations, it's a hearty companion to porcini mushrooms and meaty ragus, such as venison. In Livigno, where temperatures drop to -15°C, polenta is enriched with aged Alpine cheese, providing comfort and sustenance in the cold.

"Polenta has evolved in Italian gastronomy," says Cavallari. "It's no longer just a poor man's dish. While traditional methods are still cherished, polenta has found its place in the heart of northern Italian cuisine."

Cooking and storing polenta is an art form. Traditionally, it's cooked in a copper pot over an open fire, but for home cooks, a saucepan and stovetop will do the trick. The key is to stir continuously for about 15 minutes (or longer for traditional, hand-ground grains) to achieve a creamy, fully hydrated polenta.

Serious Eats recommends a 5:1 ratio of liquid to cornmeal, while Italian chef Stefano Manfredi suggests frequent stirring over a low flame to prevent lumps. For the liquid, milk adds richness, while water provides a milder flavor. Salt is essential, and Cavallari emphasizes that butter is a big no-no for northern Italians. His favorite pairing? Gorgonzola, of course.

The polenta is ready when it starts to "talk," with thick bubbles popping on the surface, indicating the starch has fully gelatinized. Turn off the heat, fold in your choice of topping, and dig in. Any leftovers can be wrapped in a tea towel (not cling film, which causes sweating) and stored in the fridge for the next day's feast.

The Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics run from February 6 to 22, followed by the Paralympics from March 6 to 15. Catch all the action on 9Now and Stan Sport.

So, what do you think? Is polenta a dish you'd like to explore further? Share your thoughts and recipes in the comments below! We'd love to hear your take on this iconic Italian staple.