Discover Mission Beach: A Coastal Paradise in Queensland (2026)

A New Battle Against the Crown-of-Thorns Starfish: Unveiling the Tranquil Charm of Mission Beach

Location:

Mission Beach, a hidden gem nestled between Cairns and Townsville, offers a unique blend of coastal serenity and natural wonders.

LGA & Postcode:

Cassowary Coast Region, 4852

Area & Population:

Spanning 13.6 km2, Mission Beach is home to a tight-knit community of 1,014 residents, a number that has grown since the 2021 census.

Living in Mission Beach:

Imagine a place where the endangered Southern Cassowary roams, and you'll find Mission Beach. It's a peaceful sanctuary, perfect for those seeking a harmonious lifestyle amidst nature's embrace.

Being the closest mainland point to the Great Barrier Reef, Mission Beach boasts 14 kilometres of pristine sandy beaches, connecting a series of charming villages and breathtaking beaches: Garners Beach, Brooks Beach, Bingil Bay, Narragon Beach, Mission Beach, Wongaling Beach, South Mission Beach, and Lugger Bay.

Here, you can relax at coastal cafes or venture into the nearby hills to discover hidden waterfalls and refreshing swimming holes. And for a truly tranquil experience, Dunk Island, just a ten-minute water taxi ride from Wongaling Beach, offers a treasure trove of peaceful beaches.

South Mission Beach provides a convenient shopping centre, ensuring your daily needs are met. And for families, the Mission Beach State School at Wongaling Beach ensures a quality education for children.

Real Estate Market Statistics:

As of January 2025, Mission Beach presents an intriguing real estate landscape:

Location:

A coastal paradise, Mission Beach stretches 14 kilometres, connecting various villages and offering pristine sandy beaches.

LGA & Postcode:

Cassowary Coast Region, 4852

Area:

13.6 km² (5.3 sq mi)

Population:

The 2021 Census revealed a population of 1,014, a notable increase from 815 in 2016.

Living in Mission Beach:

Mission Beach is celebrated for its tranquil lifestyle, natural allure, and proximity to the Great Barrier Reef, just 40 kilometres away. The area boasts a range of amenities, from coastal cafes to hidden natural wonders, and easy access to Dunk Island via Wongaling Beach.

Real Estate Market Statistics:

House Market:

- Median Sale Price: $560,000

- Annual Change: A 12.5% decrease

- Total Houses Sold: 21

Unit Market:

- Median Sale Price: $337,500

- Annual Change: A significant 60.71% increase

- Total Units Sold: 12

These statistics reflect the market's performance over the 12 months leading up to January 2025. (Source: Coronis)

And this is the part most people miss: Mission Beach's real estate market is a story of contrasts, with a declining house market and a booming unit market. What do you think could be driving these trends? Share your insights in the comments!