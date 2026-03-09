Discover IKEA's New Color-Shifting 'Donut Lamp' by Sabine Marcelis (2026)

IKEA is once again teaming up with the talented designer Sabine Marcelis to give its popular 'Donut Lamp' a fresh, modern twist that features an exciting color-shifting capability. As we step into 2026, the concept of a 'smart' home is becoming more accessible than ever—just ask anyone, even my uncle is now using Alexa! Last year, IKEA made headlines by announcing its ambitious plan to introduce 20 stylish smart home products over the next few years. Now, they have unveiled an updated version of their viral VARMBLIXT 'donut lamp,' showcasing its new tech-savvy rebranding, thanks to Marcelis's creative vision.

This revamped lamp design allows users to customize not only the brightness but also the color and light temperature, enhancing what many consider one of IKEA's standout products ever. Designer Sabine Marcelis has thoughtfully crafted 12 preset colors that flow seamlessly from a bright white to a warm amber glow, then transitioning to shades of red, pink, lavender, and turquoise before returning back to white.

"We dedicated considerable time to perfecting the transitions between these selected colors," Marcelis explains. "What sets this lamp apart is how changing colors doesn't feel abrupt; it's a smooth transition that takes you gently through the spectrum of hues, transforming the ambiance of any room."

And yes, this is indeed a smart light! It comes with the BILRESA remote for easy control. Do you have a specific color in mind for a particular occasion? (Maybe you want a spooky green for Halloween?) You’ll be pleased to know that the enhanced VARMBLIXT lamp can also be managed via the IKEA Home Smart app and other Matter-compatible systems, offering access to over 40 colors from a vast spectrum.

But there’s more than just its captivating color transitions. The VARMBLIXT smart 'donut lamp' retains its iconic, curvy shape—an attribute that has sparked countless social media videos since its launch three years ago—but it now features a chic matte white glass finish instead of the previous glossy orange. This change allows the light to diffuse gently from within, creating a softer glow.

"This time, our focus was on exploring what more we could achieve with the classic donut lamp shape," Sabine notes. "While color diversity is one aspect, the essence of VARMBLIXT lies in how light is experienced. In the original design, external light reflected beautifully off the shiny surface. With the new matte finish, the light emanates softly from inside, marking a very natural evolution in experiencing illumination."

The anticipated release of IKEA's revamped VARMBLIXT smart 'donut lamp' is set for early April 2026, priced at £55, which is the same as the original model that will continue to be available. This launch will coincide with an updated smart version of Sabine Marcelis's VARMBLIXT pendant lamp, designed to explore more subtle aspects of white light, transitioning between crisp daylight hues and warm yellows.

Interestingly, this launch marks just the start of Sabine Marcelis's latest collaboration with IKEA, hinting at another collection slated for release in 2027, which will delve into "new interpretations of light and its emotional impact on everyday environments."

In conclusion, IKEA is certainly rolling out some impressive collaborations lately.