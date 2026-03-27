Discord Age Verification: Face Scan or ID Required for Full Access - What You Need to Know (2026)

Get ready for a big change on Discord next month: Age verification is coming for everyone!

Discord is about to implement a significant update globally, starting next month. This new policy will automatically set all user accounts to a 'teen-appropriate' experience by default. The only way to unlock the full platform and access all features will be to prove you're an adult.

So, what happens if you're not verified as an adult? You'll find yourself locked out of servers and channels that are designated for older users. Forget about jumping into Discord's livestream-like 'stage' channels to chat – that will be off-limits. Plus, you'll encounter content filters for anything Discord flags as graphic or sensitive. Even getting a friend request from someone you don't know will trigger a warning, and direct messages from unfamiliar users will be neatly tucked away in a separate inbox, keeping your main chat clean.

But here's where it gets a bit tricky: Even if you were already a part of an age-restricted server before this change, you'll need to complete the age verification process to send messages or view content there. Discord's global head of product policy, Savannah Badalich, explained to The Verge that these servers will appear as a black screen until you're verified. And if you were hoping to join any new age-restricted communities, you'll need to pass the age check first.

This move by Discord isn't happening in a vacuum. It's part of a larger trend across many online platforms, spurred by legal pressures to enhance child safety and implement age checks. It's worth noting that Discord has tried age verification before. Last year, they piloted it in the UK and Australia. Interestingly, some users found a way around it using a photo mode in a game called Death Stranding! While Discord claims they patched that loophole within a week, Badalich anticipates that creative workarounds will continue to pop up, and the platform will be working hard to 'bug bash' them.

And this is the part most people miss: It's not just teenagers trying to get around the rules. Adult users might also be hesitant to verify their age, primarily due to concerns about data privacy. Imagine not wanting to share your ID to prove you're an adult! This concern is amplified by a past incident in October where a third-party vendor used by Discord experienced a data breach, exposing sensitive age verification information, including images of government IDs.

So, how will this global age verification actually work? According to Discord, to lift the 'teen-by-default' restrictions, users will have a couple of options. You can opt for a facial age estimation using a video selfie, or you can submit a form of identification to Discord's partner vendors. More options are expected to be available in the future.

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The facial age estimation uses AI to analyze your video selfie. Discord states that this data never leaves your device. If the AI's estimate of your age group (teen or adult) is off, you'll have the option to appeal or verify with a photo of your ID. This ID will be checked by a third-party vendor, but Discord assures that images of these documents are deleted very quickly, often right after age confirmation.

Badalich also emphasized that following the October data breach, Discord immediately ceased working with that particular vendor for age verification and has since switched to a new one. She clarified, "We're not doing biometric scanning [or] facial recognition. We're doing facial estimation. The ID is immediately deleted. We do not keep any information around like your name, the city that you live in, if you used a birth certificate or something else, any of that information."

But wait, there's a potential shortcut! Some users might not even need to go through these verification steps. Discord is also introducing an 'age inference model' that will analyze various data points. This includes the types of games you play, your activity on Discord, and behavioral patterns, such as when you seem to be 'working' or how much time you spend on the platform.

Badalich explained, "If we have a high confidence that they are an adult, they will not have to go through the other age verification flows." She also added a reassuring note: "A majority of people are not going to see a change in their experience."

She further elaborated that the main impact of this age assurance will be on adult content. "A majority of people on Discord are not necessarily looking at explicit or graphic content. When we say that, we're really talking about things that are truly adult content [and] age inappropriate for a teen. So, the way that it will work is a majority of people are not going to see a change in their experience."

However, it's undeniable that some users might decide to leave Discord because of this new age verification policy. Badalich acknowledged this, stating, "We do expect that there will be some sort of hit there, and we are incorporating that into what our planning looks like. We'll find other ways to bring users back."

What are your thoughts on this global age verification rollout? Do you think it's a necessary step for online safety, or does it raise too many privacy concerns? Let us know in the comments below – we'd love to hear your perspective!