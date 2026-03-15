Dirty Dancing Sequel Confirmed! Jennifer Grey Returns to Iconic North Carolina Filming Location (2026)

A beloved film shot in the scenic landscapes of North Carolina during the 1980s is set to make a comeback with a sequel, and fans are buzzing with excitement!

The classic film "Dirty Dancing," which first graced theaters in 1987, captured hearts with its unforgettable moments, many of which were filmed in the picturesque Lake Lure region. Fast forward several decades, and plans for a follow-up have emerged, as reported by E! News and various other media outlets.

Originally featuring the talented Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the roles of Johnny Castle and Frances "Baby" Houseman, the sequel will see the return of Grey, now 65, reprising her iconic character. Sadly, Patrick Swayze passed away in 2009 after a courageous battle with cancer, leaving a lasting legacy behind.

In a heartfelt statement shared with E! News, Grey expressed her deep connection to the character of Baby, stating, "The role of Baby has held a very deep and meaningful place in my heart. I’ve long wondered where we might find Baby years later and what her life might be like, but it’s taken time to assemble the kind of people that I felt could be entrusted to build on the legacy of the original film." This sentiment highlights the emotional weight and nostalgia that both Grey and fans carry for the story.

While there is no confirmed release date for the sequel, sources indicate that production is anticipated to kick off in the coming months, sparking curiosity about the direction the new film will take. Not only will Grey embody Baby once more, but she will also step into the role of executive producer, further ensuring the sequel honors the spirit of the original.

As for filming locations, reports have yet to disclose where the new "Dirty Dancing" will be shot, especially since several of the original sites in the Lake Lure area have changed or been altered over the nearly 40 years since the first film's debut.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the "Dirty Dancing" franchise has expanded; a prequel titled "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights" was released in 2004, introducing a new storyline while trying to capture the same magic.

Are you excited about the upcoming sequel? What do you think Baby's life will look like after all these years? Share your thoughts and let’s discuss!