Dirty Dancing Sequel Confirmed! Jennifer Grey Returns to Iconic North Carolina Filming Location (2026)

A beloved film shot in the scenic landscapes of North Carolina during the 1980s is set to make a comeback with a sequel, and fans are buzzing with excitement!

The classic film "Dirty Dancing," which first graced theaters in 1987, captured hearts with its unforgettable moments, many of which were filmed in the picturesque Lake Lure region. Fast forward several decades, and plans for a follow-up have emerged, as reported by E! News and various other media outlets.

Originally featuring the talented Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in the roles of Johnny Castle and Frances "Baby" Houseman, the sequel will see the return of Grey, now 65, reprising her iconic character. Sadly, Patrick Swayze passed away in 2009 after a courageous battle with cancer, leaving a lasting legacy behind.

See Also
Can You Guess the Movie from Its Funniest Quote? | Ultimate Comedy Trivia ChallengeKeanu Reeves Stars in Sci-Fi Thriller 'Shiver' — Release Date & Details 2027First Look at KPop Demon Hunters Toy Lines: Hasbro & Mattel Unveil Epic Collection!Percy Jackson Season 3: Ending an Era and Starting Fresh! (Disney+)

In a heartfelt statement shared with E! News, Grey expressed her deep connection to the character of Baby, stating, "The role of Baby has held a very deep and meaningful place in my heart. I’ve long wondered where we might find Baby years later and what her life might be like, but it’s taken time to assemble the kind of people that I felt could be entrusted to build on the legacy of the original film." This sentiment highlights the emotional weight and nostalgia that both Grey and fans carry for the story.

While there is no confirmed release date for the sequel, sources indicate that production is anticipated to kick off in the coming months, sparking curiosity about the direction the new film will take. Not only will Grey embody Baby once more, but she will also step into the role of executive producer, further ensuring the sequel honors the spirit of the original.

See Also
KPop Demon Hunters: Netflix's Record-Breaking Success Story

As for filming locations, reports have yet to disclose where the new "Dirty Dancing" will be shot, especially since several of the original sites in the Lake Lure area have changed or been altered over the nearly 40 years since the first film's debut.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time the "Dirty Dancing" franchise has expanded; a prequel titled "Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights" was released in 2004, introducing a new storyline while trying to capture the same magic.

Are you excited about the upcoming sequel? What do you think Baby's life will look like after all these years? Share your thoughts and let’s discuss!

Dirty Dancing Sequel Confirmed! Jennifer Grey Returns to Iconic North Carolina Filming Location (2026)

References

Top Articles
3D Printing Revolution: Chinese Researchers Break Speed Record! | DISH Technology Explained
The Eagles Announce Retirement: Farewell Tour and New Album
Aussie Wins $80M Powerball Jackpot! Winning Numbers & Lucky Tips Revealed
Latest Posts
Monica Wright's Journey: From WNBA Champion to Front Office Executive
Eddie Hearn's Take: Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Dong Thiel

Last Updated:

Views: 6451

Rating: 4.9 / 5 (79 voted)

Reviews: 94% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Dong Thiel

Birthday: 2001-07-14

Address: 2865 Kasha Unions, West Corrinne, AK 05708-1071

Phone: +3512198379449

Job: Design Planner

Hobby: Graffiti, Foreign language learning, Gambling, Metalworking, Rowing, Sculling, Sewing

Introduction: My name is Dong Thiel, I am a brainy, happy, tasty, lively, splendid, talented, cooperative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.