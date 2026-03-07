Dior Roadie Sneaker Review: Jonathan Anderson’s Debut for Dior - Unboxing & First Look (2026)

Get ready for a fashion revolution! We're talking about Jonathan Anderson's groundbreaking debut with Dior, and it's a game-changer. The Dior Roadie Lace-Up Boot is here, and it's a fusion of vintage charm and bold innovation.

This shoe, straight from Dior's Spring/Summer 2026 runway, is a true masterpiece. Imagine a driving shoe from the past, but with a modern twist that's nothing short of brilliant. The tubular sole is a technical marvel, offering flexibility and comfort like no other, all while maintaining a laid-back vibe.

Crafted with precision in Italy, the Dior Roadie boasts premium suede calfskin and a cozy lambskin lining. The high-top design features a padded collar and chunky laces with suede tips, adding a touch of luxury. The Dior signature is proudly embroidered on the side panels, with embossed detailing on the tongue, heel, and a branded leather loop, leaving no doubt about its heritage.

And here's where it gets controversial... The rubber outsole, engraved with Dior's iconic Cannage pattern, is a bold statement. It's a design choice that divides opinions, but one thing's for sure: it grounds the shoe with a unique aesthetic.

You can grab the Dior Roadie in brown, gray, dark green, or beige from Dior's webstore and boutiques. And this is the part most people miss: it's not just about the looks; it's about the experience of wearing a piece of fashion history.

So, what do you think? Is this shoe a masterpiece or a miss? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the comments! Fashion is all about expression, and we want to know your take on this iconic collaboration.