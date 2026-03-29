Dinosaur Sounds: Uncovering the Truth Behind Jurassic Park's Iconic Roar (2026)

Bold claim: Our view of how dinosaurs sounded has been shaped by a Hollywood roar for three decades, but new fossil evidence is flipping the script. And this is the part most people miss: the reality may be far more birdlike than mammal-like.

For 30 years, the iconic roar in Jurassic Park and the surrounding media set the template for what dinosaurs sounded like. It blended a baby elephant, a tiger, and an alligator into a single, dramatic roar that echoed through theaters, museums, and classrooms. That soundbite became a default assumption about prehistoric voices, repeated across documentaries, theme parks, and toys until it felt like fact.

Paleontologists have spent those same three decades trying to correct that record. The core challenge was always the evidence: vocal cords, larynxes, and other soft tissues rarely fossilize, leaving researchers with bones and teeth to interpret. Without direct fossil evidence of the voice box, the debate about dinosaur sounds stayed speculative—a tug-of-war between anatomical inference and Hollywood influence.

That changed in 2023. Scientists reported the first fossilized voice box from a non-avian dinosaur, and another discovery followed in early 2025. The findings suggest that at least some dinosaurs could produce sounds more like a cooing dove or a booming emu than a mammalian roar. With tangible anatomical data now in hand, the conventional cinematic narrative faces a serious challenge.

What Two Rare Fossils Reveal

The 2023 discovery centered on Pinacosaurus grangeri, a Late Cretaceous ankylosaur from present-day Mongolia. An international team described the specimen in Communications Biology, noting that while its larynx shared features with modern crocodilians, it also showed bird-like modifications not previously seen in non-avian dinosaurs. The study concluded that the dinosaur could have used its larynx as a vocal modifier to produce bird-like sounds, despite lacking a syrinx—the specialized vocal organ found in birds.

A second specimen emerged from Liaoning Province in northern China in early 2025. Paleontologists described Pulaosaurus qinglong in the journal PeerJ, identifying it as only the second non-avian dinosaur preserved with a bony voice box. The fossil exhibited vocal structures similar to those of modern birds. Co-author Xing Xu of the Chinese Academy of Sciences noted that Pulaosaurus may have been capable of avian-like vocalization, adding evidence that complex sound production could have been more common among dinosaurs than previously thought.

Together, these two fossils—thousands of kilometers apart and millions of years apart—provide the only direct evidence of non-avian dinosaur vocal anatomy recovered to date. The extreme rarity of such specimens helps explain why paleoacoustics has advanced slowly. As paleontologist James Napoli, who studied the Pinacosaurus find, told researchers, without such fossils it becomes very hard to even begin estimating the limits of dinosaur vocal behavior.

Evidence From Living Relatives

A separate line of research, published in Evolution in 2016, examined vocalization data from more than 200 bird and crocodilian species—theclosest living relatives to dinosaurs. The study found that closed-mouth vocalization evolved independently at least sixteen times within this group. This pattern shows that the capability for low-frequency sounds produced with a closed mouth has deep evolutionary roots across the archosaur family tree.

Modern birds—doves, ostriches, and emus—use this method to generate low-frequency sounds that travel long distances without exposing the caller to predators. The anatomy required for closed-mouth vocalization aligns with the needs of large-bodied animals: bigger creatures tend to produce lower frequencies, and keeping the mouth shut offers a survival advantage for animals that don’t want to reveal their location.

The study suggested that large sauropods, ceratopsians, and theropods likely used this mechanism to communicate across vast Mesozoic landscapes. Instead of open-mouthed roars, these dinosaurs may have conveyed messages through sounds akin to cooing, mumbling, or low-frequency booms.

Different Dinosaurs, Different Sounds

For some groups, the evidence points to entirely different sound-production methods. Hadrosaurs, with their elaborate hollow head crests, functioned as resonant chambers. CT scans of fossil specimens have allowed researchers to build computer models of these structures, producing sounds described as otherworldly—deep, resonant tones that resemble brass instruments more than typical animal vocalizations.

These findings complicate any single tale about dinosaur sounds. Different groups likely produced different sounds through different anatomical systems. The hadrosaur crests offer one path to sound, while the larynxes of Pinacosaurus and Pulaosaurus indicate another. Whether these mechanisms overlapped across lineages remains an open question.

Limitations and the Hollywood Gap

The scarcity of well-preserved vocal anatomy limits what scientists can claim with confidence. Cartilage and soft tissues fossilize only under exceptional conditions, which have occurred only twice in more than a century of dinosaur paleontology. It remains unclear whether complex vocal abilities were widespread across dinosaurs or restricted to certain groups.

The public perception gap persists largely because of Jurassic Park’s enduring cultural footprint. The Tyrannosaurus rex roar in the original film was assembled from a baby elephant, a tiger, and an alligator—sound design chosen for dramatic effect rather than anatomical accuracy.

Paleontologist Julia Clarke of the University of Texas has spoken directly about this, noting that the film got it wrong and that a T. rex would not typically open its mouth to roar, since predators don’t telegraph their presence before an attack.

Looking Ahead

Researchers continue to seek exceptionally preserved specimens in fossil sites known for soft-tissue preservation. Regions like Liaoning in China and the Gobi Desert in Mongolia have yielded the two key specimens, and geologists have identified additional formations with similar potential. As comparative studies of living archosaurs refine our hypotheses, computer models of sound production based on fossil anatomy become more sophisticated, offering a clearer, though still evolving, picture of dinosaur vocal life.