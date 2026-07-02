Dinah's Hollow Road Closure: Safety Works & Traffic Updates (2026)

In an important safety initiative, a section of the C13 road at Dinah's Hollow, located near Shaftesbury in Dorset, has been closed for stabilization work that is anticipated to last a full year. This decision comes after warnings from the Dorset Council regarding significant risks, including the potential for fatal accidents if necessary measures such as tree removal and road reinforcement were not implemented promptly.

The affected stretch of road will be inaccessible between Boundary Road and the B3081, although local residents and emergency services will still have access via Boundary Lane and West Lane. The C13 serves as a crucial north-south artery in Dorset, and prior landslips have resulted in complete road blockages in the past, prompting the installation of concrete safety barriers to prevent future collapses.

To address the closure, a diversion route has been established along the A350. Heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) heading south will be rerouted via the A30 towards Shaftesbury, then continuing on to Stalbridge and the A357, eventually reconnecting with the A350 south of Steepleton Bends.

Additionally, traffic management strategies, which include one-way systems and temporary 20mph speed limits, will be enacted to facilitate smoother traffic flow in villages impacted by these diversions.

Jon Andrews, who is the cabinet member responsible for place services at Dorset Council, emphasized the significance of this project, stating, "This is a vital safety project to protect everyone who uses the C13 and to ensure this route remains resilient for the future." He further acknowledged the inconvenience caused by these works, assuring that all possible options were assessed to create a robust traffic management plan.