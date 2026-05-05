Dillon Danis Reveals Conor McGregor's Intense Training & Predicts Devastating Return (2026)

Conor McGregor's comeback is a topic of intense interest in the MMA world, and his friend and training partner, Dillon Danis, is certainly adding fuel to the fire. Danis, a former submission grappler and current professional wrestler, has been vocal about McGregor's potential return, claiming that the Irish fighter is not just back but has surpassed his previous form.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Danis expressed his excitement about McGregor's dedication and focus, suggesting that the fighter has taken his training to a whole new level. He described McGregor's current approach as a blend of the old Conor's charisma and the new Conor's dedication, resulting in a fighter who is 'dedicated, focused, training, doing everything, even the extras.'

Danis' enthusiasm is palpable, and he believes that McGregor's next opponent will face a formidable challenge. He hinted at a potential rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, a fight that many fans have been eagerly anticipating. However, Danis also acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding McGregor's return, noting that the fighter's next opponent is still unknown.

The speculation around McGregor's comeback is further fueled by the rumors of his potential opponents. Initially, Michael Chandler was the favorite to face McGregor, but UFC CEO Dana White recently ruled out that possibility. Now, the focus has shifted to a potential fight during International Fight Week, with no official announcement yet.

Danis' personal connection to the situation is intriguing. He has a history with Nurmagomedov, having been involved in a post-fight brawl after McGregor's submission loss to Khabib. Despite this, Danis remains optimistic about McGregor's chances against the Russian fighter, suggesting that the current McGregor would dominate in a rematch.

As McGregor prepares for his potential return, the excitement and anticipation are palpable. Danis' comments highlight the fighter's dedication and the potential for a spectacular comeback. However, the uncertainty surrounding the opponent and the timing of the fight adds to the intrigue, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further updates.

In my opinion, Danis' enthusiasm is infectious, and his insights provide a unique perspective on McGregor's potential return. The idea of a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov is a compelling one, and it would undoubtedly be a blockbuster event. Nevertheless, the uncertainty surrounding McGregor's next steps only adds to the excitement, leaving fans and analysts alike eagerly awaiting the fighter's next move.