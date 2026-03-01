Dillon Brooks had a career-high 40 points, Grayson Allen added 24, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Detroit Pistons 114-96 on Thursday night. The Suns maintained a comfortable lead throughout the fourth quarter, securing their fifth win in seven games. With a record of 29-19, they are now 10 games above .500 for the first time this season. Brooks, who was honored with a 'Dillon The Villain' T-shirt given to the first 5,000 fans, sliced through the lane for a layup, scoring the last of his 40 points with 5:43 left in the game. This performance surpasses his previous career-high of 37 points for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2021. The 30-year-old Canadian is having a career year, averaging over 20 points per game and becoming a strong contender for his first All-Star game appearance. The Pistons, led by Cade Cunningham's 26 points and Jalen Duran's 23 points and 13 rebounds, lost for just the third time in 12 games. The game saw the Suns' star guard Devin Booker miss his third straight game due to a sprained ankle. The Suns will host Cleveland on Friday night, while the Pistons will face the Golden State Warriors.
Dillon Brooks' Career Night! 40 Points, 8 Rebounds, and a Win for the Suns (2026)
