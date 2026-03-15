Imagine a player so impactful that he’s being compared to Draymond Green during the Warriors’ dynasty days—yet he’s flying under the radar. That’s Dillon Brooks right now, and Charles Barkley isn’t letting him go unnoticed. In a recent SiriusXM NBA Radio interview, the NBA legend and ESPN’s Inside the NBA analyst revealed he’s selected Brooks for his Western Conference All-Star reserve team, a day before the official picks were announced. But here’s where it gets controversial: Barkley openly admits, ‘I don’t think he’s gonna make it,’ but he’s determined to spotlight Brooks’s contributions to the Phoenix Suns. And this is the part most people miss: Brooks isn’t just filling a role—he’s redefining it. In his debut season with Phoenix, following the Kevin Durant trade, Brooks is shattering career records with 20.5 points per game and a 44% field goal percentage. His offensive explosion—averaging 17.1 shots per game, the most in his career—has been so pivotal that Suns’ owner Matt Ishbia publicly shut down trade rumors ahead of the February 5 deadline. Even more impressive? Brooks has suited up for 41 of the Suns’ 46 games, becoming a linchpin for a team battling injuries to stars like Devin Booker and Jalen Green while clinging to the sixth seed. Barkley’s comparison to Draymond Green isn’t hyperbolic—Brooks is the glue holding Phoenix together, even if his All-Star nod feels like a long shot. But does he deserve it? That’s the debate Barkley wants us to have. What do you think? Is Dillon Brooks an All-Star snub, or is Barkley’s praise a bit too generous? Let’s hear it in the comments!
Dillon Brooks' All-Star Snub? Charles Barkley Thinks He Deserves It! | NBA Analysis (2026)
References
- https://abc7.com/post/lebron-barely-misses-triple-double-luka-adds-27-lakers-skid-snapping-141-116-win-hawks/18399794/
- https://www.wral.com/news/ap/afa11-jason-kidd-leans-into-youth-baseball-the-same-way-the-mavs-coach-did-with-girls-basketball/
- https://abcnews.go.com/Sports/wireStory/utah-faces-dallas-conference-showdown-129269965
- https://abcnews.go.com/Sports/wireStory/maxey-76ers-host-conference-foe-cleveland-129155633
- http://www.espn.com/nba/recap?gameId=401810473
- https://arizonasports.com/nba/phoenix-suns/dillon-brooks-barkley/3609920/
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