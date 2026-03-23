Digital Health in Europe: EHR Access & Digital Literacy Rankings (2026)

The digital health landscape in Europe is evolving rapidly, and its impact on healthcare access and literacy is a fascinating topic. The COVID-19 pandemic served as a catalyst, pushing countries to embrace digital health solutions, but who's leading the charge?

Digital health services are no longer a luxury; they're a necessity. The pandemic accelerated the adoption of remote consultations, and teleconsultations have since gained momentum. However, the question remains: which European countries are at the forefront of providing access to electronic health records and fostering digital health literacy?

Access to electronic health records and digital health literacy are the cornerstones of modernizing healthcare systems. These records streamline treatment processes, making them faster, safer, and more coordinated. On the other hand, digital health literacy empowers individuals to navigate and utilize health information and services confidently.

The European Union (EU) has set an ambitious goal for eHealth. By 2030, every EU citizen should have access to their electronic health records. But here's where it gets controversial: the current landscape varies significantly across Europe.

According to the European Commission's 'Digital Decade 2025: eHealth Indicator Study-Final Report,' access to electronic health records (EHR) in the EU stood at an impressive 83% in 2024. This composite eHealth score, with 100% representing full maturity and complete citizen access, has seen a steady increase, up from 79% in 2023 and a significant jump from 72% in 2022.

So, which countries are leading the pack? Belgium and Estonia take the top spots, with a perfect 100% score. Denmark (98%), Lithuania (95%), Malta (94%), Poland (92%), and Norway (91%) follow closely, all scoring above 90%. These countries have made significant strides in making EHR available to a high percentage of their populations, with various health data categories accessible from most healthcare providers.

Several other countries, including Portugal, Spain, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, Slovenia, Hungary, Latvia, Finland, France, and Italy, have also surpassed the EU average. However, Slovakia, Greece, Romania, and Cyprus lag behind, ranking towards the lower end.

But what about Ireland? As of 2024, Ireland is the only EU country without an online portal for accessing electronic health data, which explains its position at the bottom of the ranking. However, there's hope on the horizon, as Ireland has recently increased its investment in digital health. On February 5, 2026, the health minister announced government approval to initiate the procurement process for a National Electronic Health Record, a significant step towards modernizing Ireland's healthcare system.

While access to digital health services is crucial, the ability to utilize them effectively is equally important. The 'Health at a Glance 2025' report published by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) highlights the need for improvement in digital health literacy. Confidence in finding reliable information online and understanding its application remains low, particularly among older individuals and those with lower education levels.

Data from 17 OECD countries, primarily in Europe, reveals a digital health literacy gap among primary care users aged 45 and above. In 2024, the score was a mere 18% for those with lower education levels, compared to 26% for the higher educated. The scores vary significantly across countries, with Czechia leading the way at 53% for the highly educated, followed by Wales (46%), France (43%), and the Netherlands (31%).

Interestingly, these countries also rank highest among the lower educated, albeit at lower levels: 41% in Czechia, 31% in Wales, 24% in France, and 21% in the Netherlands. Several countries, including Italy, Romania, and Belgium, have much lower literacy scores, with rates as low as 5% among the lower educated.

"Building trust is essential to encourage the active use of digital health technologies," the report emphasizes. This trust-building process is crucial for the widespread adoption of digital health solutions.

The prevalence of teleconsultations in doctor consultations also varies widely across Europe. Experts highlight the significance of well-developed electronic health records and smooth data exchange platforms in expanding teleconsultation services. David Novillo Ortiz, head of data, AI, and digital health at the World Health Organization's (WHO) Regional Office for Europe, emphasizes that countries with robust electronic health records and data exchange capabilities can more easily embrace teleconsultations.

So, as we navigate the digital transformation of European health systems, it's clear that access to electronic health records and digital health literacy are key components. While progress is being made, there's still work to be done to ensure equal access and literacy across the continent. What are your thoughts on the digital health landscape in Europe? Do you think certain countries are doing enough to bridge the digital health gap? Feel free to share your insights and opinions in the comments below!