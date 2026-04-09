Difficult Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks: What Went Wrong in Geneva (2026)

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, facilitated by the United States, have ended without a significant breakthrough, leaving both sides with a long road ahead. Despite the challenges, the negotiations in Geneva made some progress on military issues, such as the location of the front line and ceasefire monitoring. However, a crucial agreement on territory remains elusive, as Moscow and Kyiv's positions are still far apart.

The Russian delegation's demand for full control of the eastern Donbas region, which includes the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, is a non-negotiable issue for Ukraine. While the Kremlin negotiator, Vladimir Medinsky, acknowledged the difficulties, he also emphasized the business-like nature of the talks and the upcoming follow-up meeting. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the negotiations as 'not easy' due to the differing positions, but Rustem Umerov, the Ukrainian negotiator, maintained a more optimistic tone, highlighting the 'substantive and intensive' discussions.

The talks also highlighted the ongoing dispute over the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, Europe's largest, which has been under Russian control since March 2022. Ukraine seeks its return, and Zelensky has proposed a potential shared control with the United States, a proposal Moscow is unlikely to accept. European representatives, despite their efforts, have struggled to be included in the US-led negotiations, but Zelensky emphasized their 'indispensable' role in any final agreement.

The war, now in its fourth year, has caused tens of thousands of casualties and displaced millions. The negotiations continue to shape the lives of Ukrainians, with daily deadly aerial attacks across the country. As the war persists, the substantial distance between Moscow's demands and Kyiv's vision of a 'just peace' remains a significant challenge, leaving the future of the region uncertain.