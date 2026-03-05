Dieter F. Uchtdorf Appointed Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles (2026)

A significant shift has occurred within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Dieter F. Uchtdorf has been appointed as the new Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. This announcement, released on January 8, 2026, marks a pivotal moment in the Church's leadership.

This appointment was officially made by Church President Dallin H. Oaks. President Uchtdorf steps into this role following the passing of President Jeffrey R. Holland on December 27, 2025. It's a somber occasion, but also one that highlights the continuity and structure within the Church.

The Quorum of the Twelve Apostles is a key governing body, ranking second only to the First Presidency. Their responsibilities are vast, including serving as special witnesses of Christ globally and overseeing the administrative functions of the Church worldwide. They work under the guidance of the First Presidency, which consists of the Church President and two counselors.

But here's where it gets interesting: The Church typically follows a seniority system when selecting the President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. The Apostle with the longest tenure in the Quorum usually assumes the presidency. However, the current President of the Quorum, Henry B. Eyring, also serves as the First Counselor in the First Presidency. Therefore, President Uchtdorf, as the next senior member, is serving as the 'Acting President'. This is similar to how President Holland served in the same capacity from November 15, 2023, until September 27, 2025.

This system ensures that the Church maintains a strong and consistent leadership structure, even during transitions. It’s a testament to the Church's commitment to order and stability.

