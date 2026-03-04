Diesel Fuel Ban: London's Petrol Stations Transitioning to Electric by 2030 (2026)

The end of diesel is closer than you think—and it’s sparking a revolution in how we fuel our vehicles. By 2030, many petrol stations could stop selling diesel altogether, leaving drivers at a crossroads. But here’s where it gets controversial: while some see this as a natural shift toward electric vehicles (EVs), others worry about the practicality for those still reliant on diesel. Let’s dive into what’s really happening.

A recent report by the EV think tank New AutoMotive reveals that diesel’s days are numbered. In London, some filling stations will phase out diesel sales as early as 2028, driven by plummeting demand. Nationwide, the story isn’t much different. By 2035, many of the UK’s 8,400 filling stations may follow suit. This isn’t just a prediction—it’s already happening. Diesel car numbers are shrinking, with only 250,000 expected on UK roads by 2035, down from 15.5 million in 2025. London is set to lead the charge, becoming the UK’s first diesel-free city.

But here’s the part most people miss: the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) expansion in 2023 has already made driving older diesel cars in the capital costly, with a £12.50 daily fee for vehicles registered before September 2015. This isn’t just about environmental policy—it’s reshaping consumer behavior. As diesel sales drop, filling stations are rethinking their business models. Some are already offering high-powered EV charging, positioning themselves for the future.

The numbers don’t lie. Diesel sales peaked in 2017 and have since fallen by 22%. Last year, only 5.1% of new cars sold were diesel, while petrol and pure battery electric vehicles (BEVs) claimed 46.4% and 23.4% of the market, respectively. Even the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) admits that only 57% of its members believe fuel will remain a core revenue source by 2030. Is this the beginning of the end for diesel, or are we moving too fast?

Ben Nelmes, CEO of New AutoMotive, points out a practical issue: diesel doesn’t age well. If it sits in tanks unsold, it degrades, making it less viable for stations to stock. As availability shrinks, drivers may find going electric the smarter choice. Delvin Lane of InstaVolt echoes this, emphasizing that EV adoption isn’t about coercion—it’s about better technology and convenience.

But not everyone is convinced. A PRA spokesperson insists there are no definitive plans to stop selling diesel, though stations are diversifying with EV charging and expanded retail services. Steve Gooding of the RAC Foundation notes the irony: while EV charging infrastructure is often criticized, diesel drivers may soon face the opposite problem—struggling to find stations that still sell diesel. He warns of a tipping point where stocking diesel becomes commercially unviable, but questions whether we’re there yet, given that most vans and trucks still run on diesel.

So, what’s the takeaway? Diesel’s decline is undeniable, but the transition won’t be seamless. Is the UK ready for a diesel-free future, or are we leaving some drivers behind? Share your thoughts in the comments—this is a conversation we all need to have.