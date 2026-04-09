Did Henry Pollock Get Away With It? Breakdown Controversy Sparks Six Nations Debate (2026)

Rugby fans are up in arms over a refereeing decision that could have changed the outcome of the Ireland vs. England match. The controversy revolves around England flanker Henry Pollock, who many believe got away with repeated offences at the breakdown. The incident has sparked a heated debate online, with fans demanding penalties for Pollock's actions.

A viral clip from the match shows Pollock driving a metre forward after a tackle, with the ball still in his possession. Rugby account Rugby Scoop shared this clip, prompting a flood of comments from fans. They argue that Pollock should have been penalised for not releasing the ball, a violation of the 'held in the tackle' law.

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One fan wrote, 'He did it twice in that set of phases. Ref unmoved.' Another added, 'Twice inside 90 seconds.' The frustration continued with comments like, 'Three or four times in this half already.'

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However, not everyone agrees with the outrage. Some supporters feel that Pollock was within his rights to get back to his feet and that the ref made a call that could go either way. Others took a more balanced view, acknowledging that the refs weren't perfect but were treating both teams equally.

Despite Ireland's dominant performance, scoring 42 points, several fans believe the missed calls prevented an even more emphatic victory. One commenter said, 'Ireland should be outta sight. Disgraceful decisions all over the field.'

The incident has reignited the debate around breakdown consistency, a challenging area for referees in modern rugby. A fan perfectly summarised the situation: 'Yeah, this was a big talking point from the game. Glad you highlighted it, now over to World Rugby…'

Whether World Rugby will take action remains to be seen, but this controversy is far from over. The match also saw England's two biggest names, Itoje and Ford, underperform, with England losing to Ireland in a chastening defeat. The article includes player ratings and further links for readers to explore the topic.

Did Henry Pollock Get Away With It? Breakdown Controversy Sparks Six Nations Debate (2026)

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