Did Charlie Puth Lip-Sync the National Anthem at Super Bowl LX? Fans React! (2026)

Did Charlie Puth Lip-Sync the Super Bowl Anthem? A Performance That Divided Fans and Sparked Debate

The Super Bowl, one of the biggest sporting events in the US, witnessed a controversial moment that has fans buzzing. As Charlie Puth took center stage to perform the national anthem, a rendition that left the audience in awe, a burning question emerged: Was it lip-synced?

The pop star, born in New Jersey, delivered a unique and unexpected arrangement of the Star-Spangled Banner, complete with intricate vocal runs that stunned the crowd at Levi's Stadium in California. While some fans were captivated by Puth's performance, others were quick to take to social media, questioning its authenticity.

But here's where it gets controversial. Some viewers praised Puth's rendition, calling it 'one of the cleanest and most soulful' in Super Bowl history. They admired his ability to hit the high notes and create a memorable moment. But others were not convinced. They claimed it sounded lip-synced, leaving them disappointed and craving a live performance.

The debate didn't end there. Some fans criticized Puth's choice of arrangement, calling it 'one of the worst national anthems' they had ever heard. This stark contrast in opinions highlights the subjective nature of artistic performances and the varying tastes of audiences.

Adding fuel to the fire, conservative commentator Link Lauren expressed skepticism about Puth's singing abilities compared to the legendary Whitney Houston. Puth, however, confidently assured fans that he was crafting a special arrangement in D major, promising one of his best vocal performances. He even acknowledged Houston's iconic rendition, which he had previously praised.

The NFL stood by their decision to select Puth, citing his hitmaking prowess and collaborative success across genres. But the controversy didn't stop there. The choice of Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny for the halftime show also faced backlash, with high-profile figures like former US President Donald Trump boycotting the game.

And this is the part most people miss: Amidst the controversy, Puth's performance serves as a reminder of the subjective nature of art and the diverse preferences of audiences. It sparks a conversation about authenticity, artistic expression, and the impact of personal biases on our perceptions.

So, did Charlie Puth lip-sync? The debate rages on, leaving fans divided and curious. What's your take on this Super Bowl controversy? Do you think lip-syncing has a place in such performances, or should they always be live? Let the discussion begin!