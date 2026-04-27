The Canterbury Bulldogs' recent struggles have brought to light a critical issue: the team's spine may not be the right fit for their current strategy. With a meager 45 points scored in three games, the Bulldogs' offense has been underwhelming, prompting head coach Cameron Ciraldo to make a bold move. The team's new spine, which was implemented last year with the intention of improving their game, may not be the solution they thought it would be. The Bulldogs' current situation raises several questions. What role will Sean O'Sullivan play in the side moving forward? Is there another role available for Lachlan Galvin? These questions, alongside the Burton and Crichton kerfuffle, will need to be answered as the Bulldogs look to turn their fortunes around. The team's defense, which is among the best in the competition, cannot carry them through the season. The Bulldogs need to score more points, and that means making some tough decisions. Ciraldo's coaching career is at a crossroads, and the biggest calls are yet to come. The team's future hangs in the balance, and the Bulldogs will need to make some significant changes to their spine if they want to compete for the top eight spot. The question remains: can the Bulldogs adapt and find a new spine that will work for them? Only time will tell.
Did Cameron Ciraldo Just Admit Defeat? Bulldogs’ Spine Crisis Explained (2026)
References
- https://www.zerotackle.com/did-cameron-ciraldo-just-admit-defeat-over-canterbury-bulldogs-new-spine-232010/
- https://www.raiders.com.au/news/2026/03/31/nrl-team-list-raiders-v-knights/
- https://www.nine.com.au/sport/nrl/news-2026-south-sydney-rabbitohs-legend-nathan-merritt-sad-health-update-cancer-diagnosis-20260403-p5zl8b.html
- https://www.zerotackle.com/metcalf-set-for-another-sideline-stint-nicoll-klokstad-passes-hia-but-suffers-neck-problem-232298/
- https://www.foxsports.com.au/nrl/nrl-premiership/nrl-2026-tom-trbojevic-defends-brother-jake-after-manly-sea-eagles-criticism-contract-anthony-seibold/news-story/6a9e255dc91f0c8d11c6b12d5f3052c6
- https://www.melbournestorm.com.au/news/2026/03/27/team-update-round-4-v-cowboys/
- Testicular Cancer Awareness: Why Checking Your Balls is Important
- Rangers vs Hearts: Title Decider? | Scottish Premiership Analysis & Predictions
- Ella Langley's 'Dandelion' Reigns Supreme: Billboard 200 Update
- Rangers vs Motherwell: Title Hopes Die? Key Moments & What’s Next
- Rangers must beat Hearts to stay in title race | Kris Boyd's verdict | Scottish Premiership 2025-26
- Home Assistant's ePaper Revolution: Unlocking the Power of OpenDisplay
- Raiders 2026 Draft: Winners and Losers - Who's on the Hot Seat?
- Chernobyl Anniversary Strikes: Ukraine, Russia, and the Ongoing Conflict
- Revolutionize Customer Support: AI Voice Agents on Existing SMS Numbers
- 800,000 Used EVs Flooding the Market: What It Means for Carmakers and Buyers
- Captain Titus Returns! Thousand Sons Seek Revenge in Warhammer 40K
- Rangers vs Hearts: Title Decider? | Scottish Premiership Analysis & Predictions
- Breaking News: Crew Member Falls from Norwegian Breakaway Cruise Ship - Coast Guard Search Underway
- Browns Reinforce Wide Receiver Room Without Messing with Jeudy: What It Means for 2026
- Raiders 2026 Draft: Winners and Losers - Who's on the Hot Seat?
- Makhachev vs. Garry: Title Fight Drama & Injury Update
- First Look at Aubrey Plaza's The Accompanist: A Heartfelt Drama with Susan Sarandon
- Rangers vs Motherwell: Title Hopes Die? Key Moments & What’s Next
- Michael Jackson Movie Cuts Controversial Scenes - What Was Removed?
- Packers 2026 Draft Breakdown: Expert Grades & Fan Reactions | Green Bay's Bold Moves Analyzed
- Chelsea Fans Demand Garnacho's Departure: Is He a Generational Waste?
- Deadly Disease Outbreak: Understanding the Global Risk Map
- Australia's Unregulated Rewards Clubs: A Multi-Million Dollar Industry
- Senator Tillis' Decision: Unlocking the Path for Kevin Warsh's Fed Leadership
- AI-Generated Stadium: A’s Las Vegas Ballpark Ad Sparks debate | What it means for sports venues
- Arsenal's Special Season: Can They Go All the Way?
- Revolutionize Customer Engagement: AI Voice Agents on Your SMS Number
- Raiders 2026 Draft: Winners and Losers - Who's on the Hot Seat?
- Roman Dubowski Wins £1M on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? | Full Story & Winning Strategy
- Blues Brothers & Sesame Street COLLIDE at Universal Studios Japan! (Ultimate Blues Bash!)
- Chelsea Fans React: Is Alejandro Garnacho a 'Generational Waste'?
- Pete Crow-Armstrong's Dodger Stadium Nightmare: Trash Talk Backfires!
- Andrew Berry Calls Jerry Jeudy 'Bell Cow' Despite Browns Drafting Two Wideouts | NFL Draft Analysis
- 2027 NFL Draft: ESPN's Early QB Rankings - Who Will Be the Top Pick?
- Jordan's National Vaccination Program: A New Addition - Chickenpox Vaccine
- Brent Rooker Returns to Athletics Lineup After 14-Game Absence | MLB News
- Gloucester 34-31 Exeter Highlights | Prem RWC-Style Thriller & Red Card Moment
- Blues Brothers & Sesame Street COLLIDE at Universal Studios Japan! (Ultimate Blues Bash!)
- Matthew Lillard: Why Nostalgia is Bringing Shaggy Back to Hollywood!
- First Look at Aubrey Plaza's The Accompanist: A Heartfelt Drama with Susan Sarandon
- China's Creative Housing Subsidies: A Marathon Runner's Dream?
- Blues Brothers & Sesame Street COLLIDE at Universal Studios Japan! (Ultimate Blues Bash!)
- Packers 2026 Draft Breakdown: Expert Grades & Fan Reactions | Green Bay's Bold Moves Analyzed
- Rangers must beat Hearts to stay in title race | Kris Boyd's verdict | Scottish Premiership 2025-26
- Astros' Tatsuya Imai Returns: Rehab Assignment After Arm Fatigue | MLB News 2026
- Makhachev vs. Garry: Title Fight Drama & Injury Update
- Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney's Podium Finish at Liège-Bastogne-Liège | Cycling Highlights
- China's Creative Housing Subsidies: A Marathon Runner's Dream?
- Roman Dubowski Wins £1M on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? | Full Story & Winning Strategy
- Australia's Unregulated Rewards Clubs: A Multi-Million Dollar Industry
- Tracker Season 3: Unraveling the Alaskan Wild Mystery
- Green Bay Packers 2026 Undrafted Free Agent Tracker: Signings, Rumors, and Predictions
- DeFi's Resilience: Understanding the KelpDAO Exploit and its Impact
- White House Dinner Shooting: Gunman Targeted Trump Officials, Report Claims
- Roman Dubowski Wins £1M on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? | Full Story & Winning Strategy
- Sam Kerr's Masterclass! Chelsea Dominates Everton 4-1 | WSL Highlights & Analysis
- Rangers vs Hearts: Title Decider? | Scottish Premiership Analysis & Predictions
- No Skips: 3 Iconic 80s Rock Albums You Need to Hear Front to Back
- AI-Generated Stadium: A’s Las Vegas Ballpark Ad Sparks debate | What it means for sports venues
- Tesla FSD v14.3.2 Review: Improved Summon, Disengagement Categories, and More
- Captain Titus Returns! Thousand Sons Seek Revenge in Warhammer 40K
- Matthew Lillard: Why Nostalgia is Bringing Shaggy Back to Hollywood!
- Matthew Lillard: Why Nostalgia is Bringing Shaggy Back to Hollywood!
- Australia's Unregulated Rewards Clubs: A Multi-Million Dollar Industry
- 2026 NFL UDFA Signings & Rookie Minicamp Invites: Eagles Add Undrafted Talent!
- Breaking News: Crew Member Falls from Norwegian Breakaway Cruise Ship - Coast Guard Search Underway
- Rangers vs Hearts: Title Decider? | Scottish Premiership Analysis & Predictions
- No Skips: A Journey Through 3 Iconic 80s Rock Albums
- Neanderthal Survival Secrets: How They Conquered the Ice Age
- Astros' Tatsuya Imai Returns: Rehab Assignment After Arm Fatigue | MLB News 2026
- Sydney Sweeney STUNS at Stagecoach! 🤯 Panty Toss & Surprise Performance!
- Australia's Unregulated Rewards Clubs: A Multi-Million Dollar Industry
- Home Assistant's ePaper Revolution: Unlocking the Power of OpenDisplay
- Blues Brothers & Sesame Street COLLIDE at Universal Studios Japan! (Ultimate Blues Bash!)
- Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Final Round Update and Tee Times
- Matthew Lillard: Why Nostalgia is Bringing Shaggy Back to Hollywood!
- Gloucester vs Exeter Chiefs: Player Ratings & Match Highlights | Rugby Premiership 2023/24
- NFL Draft 2027: Is the QB Class Overhyped? | Arch Manning, Dante Moore & More
- Ella Langley's 'Dandelion' Reigns Supreme: Billboard 200 Update
- Sydney Sweeney's Wild Panty Toss at Stagecoach Festival
- Invincible's Zoe Thompson: Gender-Swapped Character Explained by Robert Kirkman
- Guelph General Hospital's Transformation: A Year of Progress and Expansion
- Nicole Kidman's Professionalism: Filmed 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' Scene While Fighting the Flu
- Skyler Gill-Howard Impact on the Lions in 2026 | Draft Analysis & Roster Fit
- Hearts' Title Charge: Can They Hold Off Celtic & Rangers? | Scottish Premiership Analysis
- No Skips: A Journey Through 3 Iconic 80s Rock Albums
- 800,000 Used EVs Flooding the Market: What It Means for Carmakers and Buyers
- Pittsburgh Shatters NFL Draft Attendance Record: Can Washington D.C. Hit 1 Million in 2027?
- Athletics Call Up Brent Rooker: Andy Ibanez Designated for Assignment | MLB News Apr 2026
- Earth's Crust is 'Dripping' Under Turkey: Scientists Uncover the Mystery
- No Skips: 3 Classic Rock Albums From the 1980s You’ll Never Fast-Forward Through
- Arsenal's Special Season: Can They Go All the Way?
- Arsenal's Special Season: Can They Go All the Way?
- Tracker Season 3: Unraveling the Alaskan Wild Mystery
- First Look at Aubrey Plaza's The Accompanist: A Heartfelt Drama with Susan Sarandon
- First Look at Aubrey Plaza's The Accompanist: A Heartfelt Drama with Susan Sarandon
- Debunking Outdated Slow PC Advice: Why Some Tips Are Making Your Computer Slower
- Pittsburgh Shatters NFL Draft Attendance Record: Can Washington D.C. Hit 1 Million in 2027?
- 4-Star Linebacker Brandon Lockley Jr.'s Big Decision: Oregon Ducks
- Bruins vs Sabres Game 4 Preview | Swayman Starts, Lineup Shuffles & Keys to Tie the Series
Author: Rev. Porsche Oberbrunner
Last Updated:
Views: 5960
Rating: 4.2 / 5 (73 voted)
Reviews: 88% of readers found this page helpful
Name: Rev. Porsche Oberbrunner
Birthday: 1994-06-25
Address: Suite 153 582 Lubowitz Walks, Port Alfredoborough, IN 72879-2838
Phone: +128413562823324
Job: IT Strategist
Hobby: Video gaming, Basketball, Web surfing, Book restoration, Jogging, Shooting, Fishing
Introduction: My name is Rev. Porsche Oberbrunner, I am a zany, graceful, talented, witty, determined, shiny, enchanting person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.