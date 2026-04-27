Did Cameron Ciraldo Just Admit Defeat? Bulldogs’ Spine Crisis Explained (2026)

The Canterbury Bulldogs' recent struggles have brought to light a critical issue: the team's spine may not be the right fit for their current strategy. With a meager 45 points scored in three games, the Bulldogs' offense has been underwhelming, prompting head coach Cameron Ciraldo to make a bold move. The team's new spine, which was implemented last year with the intention of improving their game, may not be the solution they thought it would be. The Bulldogs' current situation raises several questions. What role will Sean O'Sullivan play in the side moving forward? Is there another role available for Lachlan Galvin? These questions, alongside the Burton and Crichton kerfuffle, will need to be answered as the Bulldogs look to turn their fortunes around. The team's defense, which is among the best in the competition, cannot carry them through the season. The Bulldogs need to score more points, and that means making some tough decisions. Ciraldo's coaching career is at a crossroads, and the biggest calls are yet to come. The team's future hangs in the balance, and the Bulldogs will need to make some significant changes to their spine if they want to compete for the top eight spot. The question remains: can the Bulldogs adapt and find a new spine that will work for them? Only time will tell.

Did Cameron Ciraldo Just Admit Defeat? Bulldogs’ Spine Crisis Explained (2026)

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