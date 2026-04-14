Did Aliya Rahman intend to disrupt the State of the Union? A disabled activist’s perspective (2026)

The disabled activist, Aliya Rahman, who was a guest of Ilhan Omar at the State of the Union, has stated that she did not intend to disrupt the event. However, she was arrested and charged with unlawful conduct and disrupting Congress after standing up during the speech. This incident has sparked controversy and raised questions about the boundaries of free speech and the rights of individuals with disabilities.

Rahman, a software engineer and advocate for racial and criminal justice, had been invited to attend the State of the Union address by Omar. She had no intention of causing any disruption, but her actions were met with a harsh response from law enforcement. The incident occurred while Trump delivered a combative speech, repeating false allegations about voter fraud and attacking Joe Biden.

The controversy lies in the fact that Rahman was arrested for standing up during the speech, which she claims was a peaceful act of expression. She was injured by the officers who pulled her from her car and arrested her. The Capitol police stated that Rahman violated rules for guests by 'demonstrating' during the speech, but she argues that she was simply standing and did not make any gestures or wear any clothing with writing on it.

See Also MP Millicent Amankwaah's Fiery Response to Social Media Critics

This incident has raised questions about the rights of individuals with disabilities and the boundaries of free speech. It also highlights the tension between law enforcement and those who exercise their right to peaceful protest. The incident has sparked a discussion about the need for clearer rules and accountability around what law enforcement can do to individuals, and the importance of protecting the rights of all citizens, including those with disabilities.