Dick Advocaat Steps Down as Curaçao Coach Before World Cup | Personal Reasons (2026)

In a shocking turn of events, Curaçao's football team faces a dramatic change in leadership just before their historic World Cup debut. The renowned coach, Dick Advocaat, has stepped down from his role, leaving the team in a state of flux.

Advocaat, a veteran coach with nearly four decades of experience, had successfully guided the small Caribbean island nation to their first-ever World Cup qualification. This achievement is even more remarkable considering Curaçao's modest population of approximately 150,000. But here's the twist: Advocaat will not be on the sidelines when Curaçao takes on football giants like Germany in their opening match on June 14th.

The reason for this unexpected departure? Personal circumstances, specifically the health of Advocaat's daughter. The 78-year-old coach prioritized family over football, a decision that, while understandable, has left the team and its fans in a state of uncertainty. But is it fair to expect him to continue, given the circumstances?

Advocaat's absence will undoubtedly be felt, as he was set to become the oldest coach in World Cup history. His replacement, Fred Rutten, a former Netherlands defender, has big shoes to fill. Rutten, with his experience managing top European clubs, will need to quickly adapt to the international stage and the unique challenges it presents.

As Curaçao prepares for their World Cup campaign, the team's journey is already filled with drama and emotion. Will they be able to overcome this unexpected hurdle and make their mark on the world's biggest football stage? The story of Curaçao's World Cup adventure is one to follow, with the potential for both triumph and heartache.